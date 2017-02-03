LG Fixing Wi-Fi Glitch in 5K Monitors Sold By Apple

Days after news broke of a serious flaw in a 5K monitor co-developed by LG and Apple, we've got an update that those who bought the display are probably desperate to hear. Earlier today (Feb. 3) LG released an apologetic statement that promises a fix for the glitch that causes the UltraFine 5K Display ($974) to go on the fritz when it's within two meters of a Wi-Fi router.

LG will retrofit existing UltraFine 5K Monitors. Image: Apple

In a statement made to Recode, an LG spokesperson said the company "apologizes for this inconvenience" and that "all LG UltraFine 27-inch 5K displays manufactured after February 2017 will be fitted with enhanced shielding." The LG representative also said a fix will be coming for existing monitors to be retrofitted with said shielding so they can work when a router is nearby.

The UltraFine 5K monitor is best known for being the display panel Apple promoted as a complimentary accessory for the MacBook Pros it rolled out last October. This came after Apple discontinued its own Thunderbolt Displays.

How will current UltraFine 5K owners gain this retrofitting? In a separate statement, LG advised customers "to contact their nearest LG customer center for prompt service."

There is one remaining question, though: how will shoppers know that an UltraFine 5K monitor was made after February 2017, and is therefore safe to buy? We've reached out to LG for more details about this query, and we'll update this story if and when we get a response.

To hear about how bad the LG UltraFine 5K display can be without the fix, check out the multiple 1-star reviews on the online Apple store page for the monitor. One user even reports that connecting the display to their MacBook Pro leads to multiple kernel panic crashes per week.