Not Good: Just 45,000 iPhone X Units Available at Launch?

By

Analysts have warned the iPhone X is well behind its production schedule, and the complexities of producing the TrueDepth facial recognition camera system are reportedly to blame.

Many predicted Apple wouldn't be able to fulfill orders for the launch of its long-awaited iPhone X, and a new report out of China indicates that unfortunately may be the case.

A story published by Xinhuanet.com, by way of DigiTimes, claims manufacturer Foxconn only shipped roughly 46,500 units globally to retailers in its initial batch. That's well short of the 100,000-unit target, and analysts say the TrueDepth camera system is to blame.

More specifically, it's rumored the problem pertains to the front-facing camera's dot projector. The projector casts 30,000 dots onto the user's face, in order to build a comprehensive 3D map for authentication purposes, as well as augmented reality features like Animoji.

Late last week, Nikkei Asian Review cited this component as Foxconn's primary roadblock in production, while also stressing that other manufacturers have run into similar issues producing 3D depth-sensing arrays for other products as well.

The TrueDepth camera system which enables Face ID is perhaps the iPhone X's most defining feature, as it encompasses everything from locking and unlocking the device to confirming transactions through Apple Pay.

DigiTimes says Foxconn has increased its output target to 400,000, but investors are still doubtful that will be sufficient to satisfy the phone's high demand. The iPhone X becomes available for preorder on October 27, and begins shipping on November 3. You can read our hands-on impressions here.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • craigslistjb2018 16 October 2017 20:44
    Doesn't matter. They will still line up. An iTard and his money are easily parted...
    Reply
  • hondaintegra27 16 October 2017 21:02
    Lol. Agreed craigslist. Not a iphone fan myself, so you can have mine.
    Reply
  • TheAnalogkid 16 October 2017 21:11
    It seems they do this to create the buzz/media drama on them. I envision the first week will have these on EBay for $5-10k...first day might be higher. Trust fund warriors will pay to be first!!
    Reply
  • draw8962 17 October 2017 03:22
    I've already worked on 2 iPhone 8 one separated at the seam swollen battery due to wireless charging the other exhibited black screen of death stick with iPhone 6 or 7 I had an LG v10 my personal choice a year ago bootloop overheat bricked it I now use a asus deluxe 5.7 going on 2 months.
    Reply
  • TheAnalogkid 17 October 2017 03:35
    How are you liking the Asus? Heard good things about some of their mobile stuff.
    Reply