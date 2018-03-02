Sprint Has iPhone X for Half Off: Best Deal Yet

The iPhone X is a masterpiece. Even in the face of stiff competition, Apple's flagship smartphone offers the type of performance that rivals haven't even come close to matching.

It's a shame about its price though, because at $999 it's one of the most expensive phones we've seen. Fortunately, Sprint is making it easier for you to get your hands on an iPhone X.

For a limited time, the carrier is taking a whopping 50 percent off the price of the iPhone X. Put simply — that's the best iPhone X deal we've come across. However, as with any carrier deal, there are a few catches worth mentioning.

First, you must sign up for a Sprint Flex lease, which technically means the iPhone will not be yours. Rather, you're leasing it over the span of 18 months. However, unlike most carriers which charge $40+ per month for the iPhone X, Sprint is only charging $20 per month. After 18 months, you'll have paid $360, at which point you can pay off the device and keep it, return it for a new phone, or continue making monthly payments until you own it.

Even with those caveats, it's still the best iPhone X offer at this moment and it's available via Best Buy as well. There's no official expiration date, but it's valid for new customers only or for anyone opening a new line of service.