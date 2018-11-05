Apple's 5G iPhone Won't Arrive Until 2020 (Report)

Apple had hoped to bring 5G to its iPhones next year, but things aren't looking too hot for that right now, according to a new report.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple has been testing 5G connectivity for its 2019 iPhones, but ultimately scuttled the idea and has decided to move 5G connectivity to its 2020 iPhone roadmap, Fast Company is reporting, citing sources who claim to have knowledge of its plans.

According to the report, Apple had been testing the Intel 8060 5G chip in iPhones to see how it would work. After some testing, however, the company discovered that the chip resulted in heat problems that caused the iPhone's temperature to increase and battery life to suffer.



Apple had planned to use Intel's 8161 chip in next year's iPhones. But since that processor isn't yet ready, the company used 8060 as its testing ground. And now, it appears Apple will need to wait another year for 5G to become a reality in its iPhones.

But the problem is even greater in light of the company's ongoing spat with Qualcomm.



Intel isn't the only company building 5G modems for smartphones. In fact, Qualcomm is currently working on a variety of 5G chips for handsets that Apple could have tapped into and used, if not for its dispute with Qualcomm over prices, patent, and a variety of other insults hurled back and forth by the companies this year.

That all leaves Apple in a difficult position: Stick with Intel and opt for a chip that at least right now reportedly isn't working or run back to Qualcomm.

According to Fast Company, Apple is displeased with Intel, but stopped short of actually going back to Qualcomm and finding a solution.

Still, while Fast Company's sources suggest Apple is moving away from 5G in 2019, many of its competitors are still eyeing the technology, which could make the next iPhones look obsolete by comparison. Apple could ultimately still work on the technology and find a solution.

But like anything else in Apple's universe, the company isn't talking about its plans. So, as always, take all of this with the proverbial grain of salt.