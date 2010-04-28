Trending

Eight More Leave Infinity Ward, Two Join Respawn

Thing's aren't looking too good at Infinity Ward right now.

Another day, another update on the Infinity Ward situation. But today we have some big developments.

A stunning eight more workers have jumped ship from Infinity Ward. Kotaku reports that level designer Keith Bell, designer Charlie Wiederhold and level designer Preston Glenn left the developer last Friday; and just yesterday another five quit. They are: lead character artist Joel Emslie, weapons artist Ryan Lastimosa, artist Brad Allen, lead programmer Robert Field and HR/recruitment specialist Kristin Cotterell.

This brings up the total count of Infinity Ward terminations and resignations up to 26 total.

In related news, designer Brent McLeod and senior software engineer Chris Lambert have confirmed that they will be joining the newly formed Respawn Entertainment.

  • kyeana 28 April 2010 07:23
    This just brings a smile to my face :)
  • lasaldude 28 April 2010 07:27
    Ha Ha Fuck you IW
  • UbeRveLT 28 April 2010 07:27
    Can't wait for the first game this new and vitalised company will create! Glad to see they are all sticking together.
  • thegreathuntingdolphin 28 April 2010 07:28
    Wow. They need to remake that video with all the people who left IW crossed out.
  • Kohlhagen 28 April 2010 07:32
    Respawn is going to be epic. They can't use the IW 4.0 game engine right? If so, I can't wait to see what they build from the ground up.
  • lasaldude 28 April 2010 07:34
    Modern Warfare 2 is an fun game for a bit, but no way is it a good or great game. Half-life 2 and Far Cry 2 are light years a head of that piece of shit that came out years after those two games. I thought you're supposed to learn from previous generations?
  • Nesto1000 28 April 2010 07:42
    How about they just switch IW to EA games
    It's basically what's happening...
  • razercultmember1 28 April 2010 07:45
    O_O?! Crysis Engine collaboration with Respawn and Crytek anyone?!
  • Ragnar-Kon 28 April 2010 07:48
    lasaldudeModern Warfare 2 is an fun game for a bit, but no way is it a good or great game. Half-life 2 and Far Cry 2 are light years a head of that piece of shit that came out years after those two games. I thought you're supposed to learn from previous generations?It appears as though the masses disagree with you. Far Cry 2 sold 1 million copies in its first 3 weeks. Modern Warfare 2 sold 4.7 million copies its first DAY.
    Half Life 2 has sold about 8.6 million copies to date, again, only twice as much as Modern Warfare 2 sold in its first day.

    I personally hated Far Cry 2, but Half Life 2 was definitely one of the better games I've played. Modern Warfare 2, however, it just in another class of it own. I will say as a PC player that I was and still am disappointed by the lack of dedicated servers. But I won't take that one downfall and label the entire game as "horrible."
  • Ragnar-Kon 28 April 2010 07:50
    razercultmember1O_O?! Crysis Engine collaboration with Respawn and Crytek anyone?!I have a feeling that Respawn might go for the Frostbite engine before the Crytek engine, but, just a feeling.
