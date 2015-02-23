HTC One M9 Specs, Photos Reportedly Leak

Spoiler alert -- maybe. HTC will officially unveil its next smartphone March 1, but the sleuths over at MobileGeeks have already leaked what could be pictures and official specs of the One M9.

Based on this report, HTC's new flagship will battle the upcoming Galaxy S6 with the following goodies inside: a 2-GHz octa-core Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage with microSD expansion.

The Galaxy S6 will supposedly skip Qualcomm's latest chip in favor of Samsung's own processor. Apparently, HTC didn't find any heat issues with Qualcomm's system on a chip, a rumored weakness that LG had already refuted in regards to its own Snapdragon 810-powered G Flex 2 phone.

The report also says that HTC is ditching the low-resolution Ultrapixel camera on the One's back in favor of a 20-MP sensor, which would give the phone line a much-needed imaging boost. The Ultrapixel shooter apparently isn't going away, though. MobileGeeks says it's being moved to the front.

Although the leaked images make the One M9 look similar to its predecessor, including the dual BoomSound speakers, the article points to two other key enhancements. We could be looking at a lighter design than the One M8 (157 vs 160 grams) and a beefier battery (2900 mAh vs 2600 mAh).

Last but not least, the One M9 will supposedly feature Sense 7 software running on top of Android 5.0, which will focus on personalization. We'll bring you all the official details soon. But in the meantime, do you think this will be enough for HTC to beat Samsung?

via The Verge

Mark Spoonauer is the editor in chief at Tom's Guide. Follow him at @mspoonauer. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.