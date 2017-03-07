HP's Sexy New All-in-One PC Is Nearly Bezel-Free

HP has redesigned its EliteOne 800 with a new, stunning look that could change how you look at all-in-one PCs.

Not only does this desktop offer a teeny-tiny microedge bezel on the left, top and right sides, but the screen is now bigger, growing from 23 inches to 23.8 inches.

The nearly bezel-free HP EliteOne 800 G3 is a striking All-in-One. Image: HP

The EliteOne 800 G3, which is available now, starts at $1,049 for the non-touch version. If you opt for the touchscreen version, you'll pay more, but at least it will be offered with an optional non-glare model panel.

This revision of the EliteOne brings Intel's 7th Gen Kaby Lake CPUs to HP's desktop AIO line, bringing them up to speed with the market. The EliteOne G3 will also offer optional Intel Optane memory and SSDs, which allow for enhanced performance by utilizing available storage and memory.

You can customize the all-in-one e with up to the Core i7-7700 CPU and a maximum of 32GB of RAM. The machine starts with integrated Intel HD 530 graphics, but you can add in an optional 2GB AMD Radeon RX 460 GFX GPU.

The EliteOne 800 G3's pop-up dual-facing camera is a first for consumer AIOs. Image: HP.

Another new feature is the EliteOne G3's pop-up, dual-facing cameras, which HP says is a first for commercial All-in-Ones. While you could use this feature to take photos of yourself and your view, the idea is that EliteOne machines can be placed at check-in desks so companies can use them to take photos of visitors.

IT managers will be happy to hear that the EliteOne can also benefit from biometric security, with its optional IR camera for Windows Hello facial recognition and fingerprint reader.

The machine is also quite durable, as it passed a number of MIL-SPEC 810G tests, including those for vibration, shock and dust.

If you're wondering why its bottom edge isn't as thin as the other three, that's where it features the fruits of HP's partnership with the audio firm Bang & Olufsen. As is customary for premium HP PCs, the all-in-one's sound is tuned by the Dutch sound masters for optimal quality.