How to Scan Amiibo on Nintendo Switch

Perhaps the best things to come out of the Wii U era were Amiibo, Nintendo's insanely popular collectible toys that yield in-game bonuses thanks to their NFC capabilities. Just because you picked up a new Nintendo Switch doesn't mean you need to get rid of your figures — they work with the new system.

In fact, Nintendo is still making new Amiibo for games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Here's how they work on the new console.

(Image credit: Shaun Lucas / Tom's Guide)

To scan your Amiibo on the Nintendo Switch, all you have to do is hold it over the right Joy-Con when the game prompts you to. Under settings, you can see all of your Amiibo registration data.

For starters, you can use your figures in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild once you find the Amiibo Rune item. Not just Amiibo from that series, either — any Amiibo. Most of them, like Mario or Captain Falcon, will give you random items, but Zelda-themed effigies give you better stuff.

The first time you scan Link from the Super Smash Bros. line of toys, you'll get to ride Epona, the most famous horse in the Zelda series. Ganondorf, Zelda and Shiek all drop items that you can use for cooking to boost health as well as items to craft weapons. Wolf Link from Twilight Princess well make that character an in-game ally, while the latest Princess Zelda figure will nab you the Hylian Shield, one of the most powerful in the game.

Not every game will use Amiibo, and just because a game supports the toys doesn't mean you need to use them (you can enjoy and complete Breath of the Wild without dropping a dime on the figures). But if you have a collection or want to start one, you'll get plenty of use out of Amiibo on the Switch.