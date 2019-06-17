Deal Alert: Get $200 off the Google Pixel 3 XL Right Now

In the market for a new smartphone? B&H has a solid deal that will keep your budget afloat.



They’re currently offering the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL with a 3-Month Mint Mobile Prepaid SIM Card Kit for $699.99. That’s $200 off the Pixel 3 XL’s normal retail price. Plus, you’re saving $60 on the Mint Mobile Kit. (Chances are Amazon will not discount this phone during Amazon Prime Day).

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The deal applies to the 64GB unlocked “Not Pink” model of the 6.3-inch OLED display device. Right now on B&H’s site, the price of the smartphone dropped from $899.99 to $699.99. For comparison, Best Buy advertises the Pixel 3 XL for $799.99.

Impressive AI features and reliable performance make the Pixel 3 XL is a top contender in the smartphone arena, and that’s before taking the stellar camera features into consideration. We love the phone’s Night Sight function, which lets you capture great photos in the dark. The dual front cameras sport a wide-angle lens so you can fit more friends and scenes in your selfies. It also has Super Res Zoom rather than optical zoom, which automatically reframes images to make out details from a distance.

The Pixel 3 XL from B&H comes unlocked so you can bring it to your carrier of choice. The phone screens calls for you, so you’re saved from suspicious calls no matter your provider. Google Assistant asks unknown callers why they're calling and sends you real-time transcription of their answers before you decide whether to answer.

For more information on battery life, performance, and display, read our full review on the Pixel 3 XL. Check out our Pixel 3 deals page for additional promotions and discounts on the Pixel 3 device lineup.