Google I/O 2019 Livestream: How to Watch the Keynote

Google's I/O 2019 developer conference kicks off today (May 7) in San Francisco, California, promising an exciting look at upcoming Google hardware and software.

The long-awaited Pixel 3a smartphone is expected to make its grand debut, and we'll also likely hear big developments around Android Q, Wear OS, Google Stadia, Nest and more.

How to Livestream Google I/O 2019 Keynote

The Google I/O 2019 keynote livestream kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, and you can watch it at the Google Developers YouTube channel (or in the embedded video below). While I/O runs for most of the week, the keynote is where Google typically makes its big announcements.

Much of the talk around I/O this year has revolved around the rumored Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, which are likely to be budget versions of Google's flagship smartphone. The Pixel 3a is rumored to start at as low as $399, and could offer Google's signature camera within a slightly less high-end design.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Google typically reveals new Android features at I/O, so expect to learn a lot more about Android Q. The company is also rumored to be working on a Nest Hub Max smart display, and could talk more about its recently revamped Wear OS software for smartwatches.

The company will also likely be providing updates around Google Assistant and some of the latest actions it can perform, and it's possible we'll hear more about Google Duplex, AI that can be used to make phone calls on your behalf.

We'll be on the ground at I/O 2019, so stay tuned for the latest announcements and hands-on impressions straight out of Google's backyard.