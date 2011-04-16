Trending

Google: Chrome's Purpose is Search Dominance

By

During their Q1 conference call, Google's executives discussed their Chrome strategy, which provided plenty of answers, if you were wondering why Google is putting so much focus on a product that is given away for free.

Google hopes that Chrome tightly aligns with its search strategy and locks Chrome users into using its search engine.   

Referring to the Chrome business strategy, chief financial officer Patrick Pichette said the Chrome browser itself uses the Omnibox to shorten the way to Google search while still providing Google with search advertising revenues. It gets more interesting with Chrome OS, however: Google considers everyone who uses Chrome as a "locked in" Google user. Since Chrome is essentially the operating system on a Chrome OS device, Google is using the browser to simply monopolize the search engine market.  
 
There was also a note that may raise eye brows with privacy watchers. Google considers the personalization features of Chrome, which would include Sync, as a future asset: "That is information that, again, with user engagement and users seeing value from it, that could be useful," Google's Jeffrey Huber said. If we look at this scenario with some distance, it is clear that Microsoft will need a competitive IE9/IE10 simply to limit Google's aggressive move after search and advertising market share. The battle over Chrome OS, should it be successful, will be an interesting one as Google locks out its browser rivals from its platform.  

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • applegetsmelaid 16 April 2011 07:26
    So what you're saying is that Google wants everyone to use their search engine.....
    Reply
  • nebun 16 April 2011 07:35
    this is why i've decided to use firefox full time
    Reply
  • afrobacon 16 April 2011 07:42
    I had a feeling Google was up to something, but I couldn't put my finger on it. This article has opened my eyes to something none has seen coming: a company wants everyone to use their product.

    Wow, I mean WOW; this just blows my mind.
    Reply
  • dogman_1234 16 April 2011 07:49
    Who wants to call the FTC with me?

    If anyone is ignorant of what Google is doing, just as with other big name companies like Microsoft, Intel and IBM, there will be company cartels.
    Reply
  • dalethepcman 16 April 2011 07:50
    Imagine going to the local car lot to buy a Ford F150, you pay for it, hop in, stick the keys in the ignition and turn the engine over. Just before you take it out of park a government official jumps out from the bed of the truck and pulls you aside. He then makes you watch a commercial for Dodge, Chevy, Toyota, Nissan, and Honda trucks. After watching them all he makes you sign a disclaimer stating you still want a Ford after seeing the commercials for the other trucks.

    Is it only Microsoft that gets the bend over treatment? We shall soon find out!
    Reply
  • dogman_1234 16 April 2011 08:00
    ^ I do not get the analogy? Maybe because I cannot process analogies that well.
    Reply
  • joytech22 16 April 2011 08:01
    I used to use yahoo for my searches, now I use Google purely because it provides much more relevant search results to me.
    Reply
  • 16 April 2011 08:02
    Yeah this sounds so similar to MS including IE with Windows, and the EU fining MS for having anti competitive practices. But then this also seems very much like Apple's closed system strategy and Eurotrash seem fine with that so who knows?
    Reply
  • patfactorx 16 April 2011 08:21
    Give me a $100 netbook and I will let you monopolize my life!
    Reply
  • natmaster 16 April 2011 09:52
    Google: be evil.
    Reply