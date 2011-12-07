Trending

10B Android Market Downloads Celebrated With $0.10 Sale

By

Android Market is now 10 billion downloads strong.

If we believe Google's statistics, then more than 1 billion apps are now downloaded every month, which indicates a strong growth rate given an average of 667 million downloads for the past six months. The first billion of app downloads was announced in July 2010, 22 months after the launch of Android Market.

Google is celebrating the milestone with ten 10 cent downloads every day - for the next ten days. Today, for example, Google is offering Asphalt 6 HD, Color & Draw for Kids, Endomondo Sports Tracker Pro, Fieldrunners HD, Great Little War Game, Minecraft, Paper Camera, Sketchbook Mobile, Soundhound Infinity and Swiftkey X.

In comparison, Apple announced back in July that its AppStore had passed more than 15 billion downloads. According to App Brain, there are currently 338,255 apps available in Android Market. Apple's App Store has 522,857 active apps, according to 148Apps.

17 Comments
  • fb39ca4 07 December 2011 07:13
    Minecraft for $0.10? That's going to sell. A lot.
  • mayne92 07 December 2011 07:16
    Sweet! Just bought em up and look forward to what will be available
  • polly the parrot 07 December 2011 07:39
    Bought pretty much all of them except the coloring book ones.
  • zybch 07 December 2011 07:47
    fb39ca4Minecraft for $0.10? That's going to sell. A lot.Pity its a bit of a dog, especially compared to the desktop version.
  • tuffjuff 07 December 2011 07:53
    Apple's apps are far better, one of the reasons I went from a life-long hatred of Apple (which was fairly biased, it turns out) and owning an Android, to wanting a phone that didn't have lag on the UI screen and actually had apps, and now owning an IP4 and an iPad 2.

    Man, not having fragmentation and laggy phones is great! :)
  • cumi2k4 07 December 2011 07:56
    thanks tom for the news, wouldn't know google has sale like this...off to stock up some app now :D
  • 07 December 2011 08:02
    Get the hell out isheep Troller !
  • Hellbound 07 December 2011 08:17
    Great Little War Game is $2.99, not 10 cents.
  • Hellbound 07 December 2011 08:32
    Douglas, with all do respect. When I read the title of the article. I really wasnt thinking anything about Apple.. My first thought was "woot, 10 cent apps for my android".. Then I read the article and you had to add Apple in there at the end.. Stop being an Apple fanboy. And dont back to me with "giving comparisons" crap.. Because if that were true, you would have added those from Blackberry appworld, Nokia ect.....
  • Camikazi 07 December 2011 08:43
    Damn too bad I already had 4 of those 10 already, Amazon already had them as free apps of the day before, BTW SwiftKey X is awesome :)
