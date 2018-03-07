What Color Galaxy S9 Should You Buy?

Choosing the right color for your new smartphone is very important — perhaps as important than the choice of what smartphone to get at all. Take it from someone who carried around a traffic cone orange Sony Xperia Z3 Compact for two years: You want to make sure you pick a hue that is going to age nicely, and complement whatever case and accessories you pick up along the way.

That puts Samsung’s new Galaxy S9 and S9+ in an interesting spot. Most handsets are available in black or white — if not black, then the catch-all “Space Gray,” and if not white, then silver.

The new Galaxy S9 models do feature a glossy Midnight Black version, but there’s no white option. Instead, buyers are offered either Coral Blue or the all-new Lilac Purple, while Samsung is holding off on bringing Titanium Gray to the States.

Personally, I’d go blue — the deep metallic finish looks lovely on the S9’s curved edges, and blue is more my style than purple. However, in the interest of fairness, I’m not going to tell you to buy the color I like best. Rather, just as we when trying to sort out the iPhone X's color question, we’re going to handle this democratically. I asked my co-workers which Galaxy S9 they’d rather have, and here’s what they had to say:

Henry T. Casey, staff writer: “I'd go with the purple, because even though I'd be putting a case on it, I'd like that accent tone from the frame. The blue and black wouldn't really stand out in that situation.”

Sherri L. Smith, editor: “I like the blue, but purple's my favorite. Also, I have purple hair.”

Andrew Freedman, senior writer: “Black. But I prefer my tech on the plain side, for the most part (with the exception of my cherry red Switch). Blue is a nice in-between if you want some pop.”

Julie Reinken, web producer: “Blue. I'm just super into the color right now. It's very modern.”

Caitlin McGarry, senior writer: “I like blue.”

Mike Prospero, senior editor: [I wasn’t able to get a quote from Mike, though he did link to this classic line from Old School.]

Thus, in a landslide, it would seem the Coral Blues have it. For those looking to make a bolder statement — or perhaps have the appropriate hair color — Lilac Purple is a compelling runner-up. The one you should definitely not pick, though, is Midnight Black. (Sorry Andrew, but you can’t argue with numbers.)

Whatever color you decide on, be sure to check our Galaxy S9 deals roundup to learn how to save the most on your new blue smartphone.

Photo Credit: Adam Ismail/Tom's Guide

