Leaked Galaxy S8 Software Looks as Sleek as Hardware

You may have seen the final real photos of the Galaxy S8, and maybe the first working video of Samsung's new flagship. But now it's the software's turn in the spotlight.

As reported on by SamMobile, the launcher and app icons for the S8 have apparently leaked, and they look very minimalist, which is fitting for a phone that's going for a clean look with less bezels.

(Image credit: The Galaxy S8's launcher has a real minimalist vibe. Credit: SamMobile)

The line drawings for the icons are a bit on the cute side, with lines that purposely don't connect. So those who are fan of closure may get anxious even looking at the home screen. But the overall look is pretty fresh and less busy than what we found on the Galaxy S7.

Taking a closer look, these screenshots seem to confirm that the Galaxy S8 will ditch the home button, as there's a software-based button at the bottom of the screen. This lines up with other Galaxy S8 rumors. The recent apps button is to the left of the Home button, and the back button is on the right, but as reported previously, you should be able to customize which buttons appear where.

The most intriguing icon is one that we don't recognize. It has an arrow that's going diagonally up and to the right, which could be the shortcut for Samsung's new Bixby personal assistant. Bixby is supposed to be more developer-friendly than Siri and would go right up against Google Assistant.

Not surprisingly, there's a folder full of Microsoft apps, including Office apps and OneDrive, which continues a trend we've seen on other Galaxy phones and tablets.

Of course, the carriers aren't yet represented here, as they will surely pile on their bloatware later. But for now the software looks every bit as sleek as the all-screen front of the S8.

