Galaxy S8 Pre-Orders Beat S7, and This Is Best-Selling Model

The Galaxy S8 launch generated plenty of excitement, but just how much? Samsung just shared some info, and it's two new flagships are off to a strong start.

The Galaxy S8+ is the top selling phone so far.

First, Samsung says that pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are outpacing those for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. The company won't say exactly how many S8 units it has sold, but it did tell us that it is enjoying "double digit growth."

If you're trying to decide between the Galaxy S8 and S8+, you might be interested to know that the Gaaxy S8+ is the best selling model so far in Midnight Black. Other color options include Orchid Gray and Arctic Silver. But there's other colors Samsung is not bringing to the U.S., at least for now. Be sure to check out the spec differences between the S8 and S8+ before you make up your own mind.

It's worth noting that the S8+ costs $100 more than the S8 at about $850 versus $750. Will this trend continue? Probably not, as it's likely that pre-orders attracted early adopters who wanted the bigger screen. It's also quite possible that those who got (ahem) burned by the Note 7 debacle were itching to get a replacement sooner than later.

Overall, the Galaxy S8 looks promising, thanks to its sleek Infinity Display, faster Snapdragon 835 processor and new Bixby assistant. Stay tuned for our full review and test results.