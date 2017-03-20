Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Prices Leaked: Just Too High?

The Galaxy S8 will likely raise the bar for phone design, but will the premium be too high?

Based on the latest leaks, spotted by 9to5 Google, Samsung's new flagships look amazing but could be priced out of reach for some shoppers.

Let's start with the new color options. Based on images obtained by Evan Blass, the S8 will be available in Black Sky, Orchid Grey and Arctic Silver. Another photo that circulated over the weekend (via SamMobile and Slash Leaks) shows a sleek new Violet option as well.

All of these images line up with previous Galaxy S8 rumors, as the handset has very thin bezels above and below the display. The font is almost all screen, which means you should expect a virtual home button. The fingerprint sensor will be on the back, based on numerous reports and leaked images, and it won't be in the best location.

As for pricing, Blass says the 5.8-inch S8 will cost 799€, which comes out to about $859 in U.S. dollars. This would be about a $100 premium over the S7 Edge from last year.

Meanwhile, the larger Galaxy S8 Plus is said to start at a pretty steep 899€, which works out to $966. This would easily be one of the most expensive phones yet. Other rumors have the upcoming iPhone 8 costing upwards of $1,000. However, it's important to note that Samsung and U.S. carriers generally price its phones a bit lower than the exchange rate.

(Image credit: A Galaxy S8 concept image. Credit: Benjamin Geskin)

To put those numbers in perspective, the new LG G6, which has a sexy design of its own, costs anywhere from $650 to $720, depending on the provider.

As reported on by 9to5 Google, Blass also leaked the supposed pricing for multiple Galaxy S8 accessories. This includes a new 360 camera ($246), a new version of the Gear VR headset we previewed ($138) and an innovative desktop dock called DeX ($161) that will let you transform the S8 into a mini PC, complete with external monitor, mouse and keyboard support.

Samsung will announce the official pricing for the S8 at its March 29 event, and we'll be there to bring you all the details and our hands-on impressions.