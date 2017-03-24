Galaxy S8 Pre-Order Date Revealed By Major Retailer

Whoops. A circular from Target has accidentally leaked the pre-order date for the Galaxy S8 earlier than Samsung probably hoped.

That sort of information usually comes to light at the product unveiling, which is taking place at a big New York City event March 29.

(Image credit: A Target ad found online shows the S8's pre-order date. Credit: The Coupon Couple)

Unearthed by The Coupon Couple and discovered by Forbes, the ad shows a Galaxy S8 with the same striking redesign we've seen in multiple press renders and leaked photos, lining up with previous Galaxy S8 rumors.

As we expected, the S8 sports a curved display up front. In fact, the front is almost all screen, with minimal bezels above and below the Super AMOLED panel, which is expected to sport a high resolution of 2960 x 1440. We have the scoop on the S8's other leaked specs, too.

Unfortunately, the back of the phone houses a fingerprint reader in a weirdly awkward location: right next to the camera. This could definitely result in smudging.

The ad says that pre-orders start April 2nd, which would be just a couple of days after the big unveiling. To sweeten the deal, Target is apparently including a Gear VR, complete with that fancy new controller, all of which is a $129 value.

(Image credit: This Galaxy S8 will stand out with a nearly bezel-free design. Credit: Benjamin Geskin)

Other expected features of the Galaxy S8 include the Snapdragon 835 processor, which really impressed in our benchmarks, and a powerful desktop dock called DeX that could turn the phone into a mini PC. Last but not least is Bixby, a new virutal assistant that Samsung has already made official.

We'll bring you all the details of the Galaxy S8 on launch day, as well as our hands-on impressions.