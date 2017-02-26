We Now Know When Samsung Will Unveil the Galaxy S8

We have a launch date for the Galaxy S8. And it's exactly when we thought it would be.

Samsung ended its Mobile World Congress press conference tonight (Feb. 26) with a teaser video for its upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone. Samsung plans to unveil the phone on March 29 at an event in New York City.



Shortly after the video aired, Samsung sent around press invitations the March 29 launch event.The video clip did more than just give us a firm date for the Galaxy S8's unveiling. It also seemed to confirm one of the most expected features of the new phone — an edge-to-edge screen that practically eliminates any bezel. The video ends with a silhouette of a phone that fits that very description.



Samsung showed a Galaxy S8 teaser video at the end of its Mobile World Congress event.

After Samsung made it clear that it wouldn't reveal the Galaxy S8 during Mobile World Congress — it spent the event talking up its new Galaxy Tab S3 tablet and Galaxy Book 2-in-1 instead — most people expected a late March unveiling for the new phone.





Samsung's Galaxy S8 invitation

If Samsung holds to form, a March 29 launch event likely means the Galaxy S8 will be in consumers' hands by mid- to late April, again squaring with rumors surrounding the phone.