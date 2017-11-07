Trending

Galaxy S8 Active Hits More Carriers: Who Has the Best Deal?

Samsung's rugged flagship, long exclusive to AT&T customers only, is now reaching two other major carriers. We look at what you'll pay for the S8 Active.

The best all-around rugged phone has long been Samsung’s Galaxy S Active series. But the only place you could ever buy one AT&T. Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers missed out year after year, and unlocked versions took what felt like an eternity to reach the market.

Photo Credit: Tom's Guide

Fortunately, that’s changing. T-Mobile says it will begin offering the Galaxy S8 Active on November 17 online, and in stores on November 22. The device will cost $820, or $30 per month with $100 down when you spread out payments over two years. Sprint customers will also have access to the longstanding AT&T exclusive according to Samsung, though pricing and availability wasn't available as we published this story.

Galaxy S8 Active: What You'll Pay

Carrier
Galaxy S8 Availability
Full Cost
Monthly Payment
AT&T
Now
$849.99 AT&T$28.34 per month (30 months)
Sprint
TBA
TBA
TBA
T-Mobile
Nov. 17
$820 T-Mobile$100 down; $30 a month (24 months)

While the S8 Active doesn’t emulate the curved display of the standard S8 or its more compact form factor, the Active can take a much more serious beating. The S8 Active is designed to survive drops up to 5 feet high, and matches the IP68 water resistance offered in Samsung’s other flagships. It’s also bulkier and heavier, with a more substantial rugged frame and rubberized corners to cushion falls.

But the best part is, it makes absolutely zero compromises in regard to performance. The S8 Active still has a Snapdragon 835 processor, not only the same CPU that powers the S8 but also the one found in the Pixel 2 and Galaxy Note 8. There’s still 4GB of RAM on board, and the AMOLED screen is just as vibrant, with the same extra-wide 18.5:9 aspect ratio as you’ll find in many of the year’s best phones.

In addition to the Galaxy S8 Active, T-Mobile has also announced it will receive the LG V30+, the higher capacity version of the V30 that, until now, was exclusive to Sprint and US Cellular. The device will be available only in “limited quantities” beginning November 17, for $850. For the record, that’s significantly cheaper than the $912 Sprint is asking for the V30+.

  • baileyzumaltrose 08 November 2017 00:45
    I have T-Mobile in the States, but bought a Galaxy S7 Active last year because I wanted to extra durability and battery. I was able to get it unlocked for use with T-Mobile (and with international one-time use SIMs), but it still has a bunch of AT&T bloatware crap on it. Curious what the odds are for a version of the S8 Active to come out that doesn't come preloaded with a bunch of provider bloatware... like an 'international' version? Thoughts?
