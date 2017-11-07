Galaxy S8 Active Hits More Carriers: Who Has the Best Deal?

The best all-around rugged phone has long been Samsung’s Galaxy S Active series. But the only place you could ever buy one AT&T. Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers missed out year after year, and unlocked versions took what felt like an eternity to reach the market.

Fortunately, that’s changing. T-Mobile says it will begin offering the Galaxy S8 Active on November 17 online, and in stores on November 22. The device will cost $820, or $30 per month with $100 down when you spread out payments over two years. Sprint customers will also have access to the longstanding AT&T exclusive according to Samsung, though pricing and availability wasn't available as we published this story.

While the S8 Active doesn’t emulate the curved display of the standard S8 or its more compact form factor, the Active can take a much more serious beating. The S8 Active is designed to survive drops up to 5 feet high, and matches the IP68 water resistance offered in Samsung’s other flagships. It’s also bulkier and heavier, with a more substantial rugged frame and rubberized corners to cushion falls.

But the best part is, it makes absolutely zero compromises in regard to performance. The S8 Active still has a Snapdragon 835 processor, not only the same CPU that powers the S8 but also the one found in the Pixel 2 and Galaxy Note 8. There’s still 4GB of RAM on board, and the AMOLED screen is just as vibrant, with the same extra-wide 18.5:9 aspect ratio as you’ll find in many of the year’s best phones.

In addition to the Galaxy S8 Active, T-Mobile has also announced it will receive the LG V30+, the higher capacity version of the V30 that, until now, was exclusive to Sprint and US Cellular. The device will be available only in “limited quantities” beginning November 17, for $850. For the record, that’s significantly cheaper than the $912 Sprint is asking for the V30+.