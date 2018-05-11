Galaxy Note 9 Leak Shows (Very) Minor Upgrades

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 might be right around the corner. But don't hold your breath for any major changes.

In a tweet on Thursday (May 10), Ice Universe, a reliable source of information on Samsung leaks, said that the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 will be "2mm shorter than the Note 8." The Twitter user added a not-so-nice detail: "and nothing more."

"You can't distinguish between them without careful observation," Ice Universe wrote in the tweet.

The comment doesn't sound promising for those who had hoped to see some larger updates in this year's Galaxy Note 9. Indeed, some reports had suggested that Samsung would ditch the physical fingerprint sensor for a virtual sensor. And although not much was expected in terms of a major redesign, some might have hoped for a slightly larger screen.

Now, though, it appears Samsung is sticking to the same design for at least another year. But at least on the power front, not everything will be the same.

A newly leaked Geekbench score, which was published by Slashleaks and earlier covered by SamMobile, suggests the Galaxy Note 9 will be far more powerful than last year's model.

According to the score, the Galaxy Note 9, which will likely run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, earned a score of 2411 on a single-core test and 8712 on multi-core performance. Last year, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 scored 1963 on the single-core test and 6489 on the multi-core evaluation.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ scored 3364 and 3419 in single-core tests, respectively, suggesting they'll be more powerful than the Galaxy Note 9 in that area. On the multi-core side, however, the Galaxy Note 9's score of 8712 easily tops the Galaxy S9's 8545 and the Galaxy S9+'s 8694.

For its part, Samsung hasn't said much about the Galaxy Note 9. But some reports say the handset will be hitting store shelves in July or August, so we won't need to wait long to see what Samsung has planned.