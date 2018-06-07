Leak: Galaxy Note 9 Will Look Different After All

Exactly what the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 looks like has been a subject of debate of late. But now there are new renders that suggest it might not be as close to the Galaxy Note 8's design as we previously thought.



(Image credit: OnLeaks/91Mobiles)

The folks over at OnLeaks have obtained renders from 91Mobiles that were based on CAD information they had obtained from Samsung's factory sources. The CAD information, of course, could be erroneous or represent an older version of the device, but it might also be legitimate. And it's possible that the renderings here will reflect the real design.

If the renderings are accurate, we can expect a decidedly different Galaxy Note 9. As first reported by SamMobile, the device looks to be a bit more boxy than the previous model and comes with a horizontally aligned dual-lens camera on the back. Interestingly, the fingerprint sensor that sits just below the dual cameras is slightly higher and comes with a different design than the camera and fingerprint sensor you'll find in the Galaxy S9. Samsung's Galaxy S9+ also comes with a vertical dual-camera layout, which stands in stark contrast to the rendering.

Aside from that, we can expect several familiar features in the Galaxy Note 9. The screen will nearly cover the smartphone's face and thin bezels are clearly displayed all around. The sides of the screen also come with a slight curve.

There is some potential bad news. According to the leak, the Galaxy Note 9 will be 0.2mm thicker than the Galaxy Note 8. It'll also be slightly wider than the Galaxy Note 8, which could allow for a slightly larger screen.

It's unclear why Samsung would make this year's device thicker, but SamMobile speculates that it could be due to Samsung wanting to make the Galaxy Note 9 more durable than its predecessor and less likely to break on when it falls.



Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 9 this summer. Some reports had said that it could launch in July, but it's now more likely to happen in August. Until then, expect many more rumors.