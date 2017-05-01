This Galaxy Note 8 Concept Makes Us Want to Skip S8

A successor to the burning hot Galaxy Note 7 is coming this year, and if you like big-screen phones, it could be the one to beat. In fact, the Note 8 could surpass Samsung's current flagships in a few key ways.

(Image credit: The Galaxy Note is expected to sport a 6.4-inch screen. Credit: Concept Creator/YouTube)

A new video from Concecpt Creator has taken all of the most tantalizing Galaxy Note 8 rumors, including a monster 6.4-inch display and dual cameras, and brought them to life.

The video, first reported on by SamMobile, starts with what looks like a very slim design, which then segues to a large and impressive Infinity Display with close to no bezels. As you would expect from a Galaxy Note, this one has a built-in S Pen that pops out from the bottom, offering 4,096 levels of pressure. That would be the same as on the Note 7.

MORE: Galaxy S8 vs. Galaxy S8+: Which Phone Should You Get?

What wouldn't be the same are the powerful dual cameras on the back, which the video shows enabling the Note 8 to take gorgeous wide-angle photos. The lack of dual cameras is the biggest thing missing from the S8, and it's one of the key advantages the iPhone 7 Plus still has over Samsung's flagship.

Noticeably absent from this concept? A rear fingerprint reader, so Concept Creator likely presumes that Samsung will be able to integrate the fingerprint sensor into the screen. The Note 8 would also presumably carry over the other biometric security options from the Galaxy S8, including facial recognition and iris scanning.

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

If the Note 8 does wind up offering pen input, a bigger screen, dual rear cameras and integrated fingerprint reader in the Infinity Display, it could certainly give some shoppers pause before pulling the trigger on the Galaxy S8 or S8+.

Based on our Galaxy S8+ review, the extra-wide 6.2-inch screen does make the phone a bit of a challenge to use with one hand when in portrait mode. So an even larger 6.4-inch Note 8 would mostly likely be squarely in two-handed territory.

But the other perks might well make up for that one trade-off.