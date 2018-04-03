How to Get Fortnite on iOS Now

Fortnite Battle Royale, the free-to-play mode for the ultra-popular multiplayer game, is getting air-dropped into your phone. As of yesterday (Apr. 2) anyone with an iOS device can get in on the fun, without using the beta program.

News of Fortnite Battle Royale coming to Android and iOS hit on March 8 in a blog post from the Fortnite team that announced mobile devices will get the same version of the game as console and PC gamers do, and not some watered-down, hacked-together port.

Even better, the team states that "Fortnite Battle Royale [on mobile] will support Cross Play and Cross Progression between PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, iOS and eventually Android," so gaming on your phone or tablet will be just as fun as anywhere else. The team minced no words by staking this claim, saying "The same game on all platforms. Console quality graphics and action. Play when you want, where you want."

How to download

If you've got an iOS device, open this app store page to download Fortnite right now!

The original announcement post states support for Android will be coming in the next few months.

What devices are supported?

Fortnite Battle Royal requires iOS 11 and runs on the iPhone 6S and later, the iPhone SE, the iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro tablets, the iPad Air 2, and the $329 2017 iPad. Android system requirements have yet to be announced.