This Galaxy S8 Rumor Is a Real Surprise

Don't expect Samsung to only offer curved screens in its next flagship smartphone, according to a new report.

Samsung is planning to offer a "flat" Galaxy S8 model to go along with a curved-screen option, Sammobile is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of the company's plans. That's surprising because although Samsung has offered both flat and curved versions of its Galaxy S devices over the years, recent rumors have been agreed that Samsung would offer only a curved Galaxy handset this year.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 has been one of the most rumored devices this year. The handset is reportedly in production now and may be heading to store shelves in mid-April. Samsung hasn't commented on its future plans, but that hasn't stopped a slew of reports from cropping up about the Galaxy S8's specs.

According to the latest rumors, Samsung will be offering two Galaxy S8 models that will come with high-end processing power, long battery lives and refined designs. There's also talk that Samsung will eliminate the handset's signature physical home button in favor of a touchscreen-based home button, a move that most other Android phone makers made years ago.

In addition, Samsung is reportedly considering offering a bigger screen in the Galaxy S8, and to have its bigger model top out at 6 inches. There's also been talk of the Galaxy S8 supporting the S Pen stylus, like the Galaxy Note line.

Still, rumors that the Galaxy S8 would come only with a curved screen have persisted. It's been believed that Samsung sees more value in a curved display and will move away from a flat screen to reflect that. Now, though, that idea has been tossed on its head and there's a possibility the company will maintain its former strategy and make one handset a curved option and the other a traditional choice.

Sammobile's sources didn't offer any more details on what the next Galaxy S8 might offer, but we won't need to wait too long to find out. Samsung is reportedly planning a press event for April and a subsequent release of its new handsets around April 18.

Until then, expect to hear much more about Samsung's smartphones and all the rumors surrounding them.