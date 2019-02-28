How to Connect an Amazon Echo to a Harmony Remote

The Logitech Harmony Elite universal remote control, as well as other Harmony remotes, can control a range of smart home devices. For instance, you can connect your TV to your Apple TV and your stereo for the ultimate home theater. You can also link the commands and activities you create for the remote to your Amazon Echo.

Bear in mind that the only things you’ll be able to control using Alexa are activities you’ve already created on the Harmony remote, so make sure you’ve completed that step before connecting it to the Amazon Echo.



1. Open the Alexa app, and select Skills & Games from the Home menu (press the three horizontal buttons on the top left).

2. Search for "Harmony" and select the result with the blue Harmony logo.



3. Enable the Harmony skill.





5. Login to your Logitech Harmony account.

6. Select the activities you wish to control using Alexa. You can also choose the wording to activate a particular activity.



7. Select the TV stations you wish to control using Alexa. This way, you can simply say "Alexa, turn on ESPN," and it will automatically change the channel for you.

8. Press Link Account to finish connecting Alexa to your Harmony remote.



