Oops! BlackBerry Leaks Argon Phone Specs

BlackBerry could have another Android phone up its sleeve, with a beefier version of its recently released DTek50 apparently in the works.





The source of that rumor? BlackBerry itself, which published — and then pulled — a side-by-side spec comparison of the DTek50 and a new device called the DTek60 earlier this week. The web page — which includes "donotpublish" in its URL — now shows up as a 404 error.

CrackBerry, which spotted the hastily published web page before it got yanked, says that the DTek60 is most likely the rumored BlackBerry "Argon" phone that had been rumored to be in the works. If you like following along with BlackBerry code names, the "Neon" phone turned out to be the DTek50 that BlackBerry released earlier this year.



Based on a screenshot of the specs that CrackBerry grabbed, the DTek60 looks like it will share a lot in common with the DTek50. The rumored phone has a 5.5-inch screen instead of the 5.2-inch display found on the DTek60. It will also feature a sharper 21-megapixel rear camera; the DTek50 sports a 13-MP rear shooter. And this new phone looks like it will have a fingerprint sensor, too.





Other reports about the Argon phone suggest it will have a Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB of RAM, which would provide more oomph than the Snapdragon 617 CPU and 3GB of RAM that power the DTek50.

The rumored BlackBerry phone would also feature a USB Type-C connection instead of Micro USB. Expect the DTek60 to offer the same security features that have made BlackBerry's other Android phones appealing to mobile power users — if BlackBerry follows through on releasing the phone.



BlackBerry has been making more of a push into enterprise software, shifting its emphasis away from hardware. Still, the company has won some kudos for its Android phones: we liked the robust security and productivity tools in both the DTek50 and last year's BlackBerry Priv. It will be interesting to see whether the DTek60 — should it exist — helps BlackBerry establish more of a foothold in the Android market.