The best Nintendo Switch deals for April 2020

The new season is ushering some of the best Nintendo Switch deals. Despite the Switch's current high demand and skyrocketing resale prices, you can still find the Switch Lite in stock at most retailers.

If you want to get some gaming in during quarantine and looking for solid Nintendo Switch deals, you've come to the right place. We're scouting the most noteworthy discounts on all things Switch.

If you already own a Switch, now's a great time to score deals on the best Nintendo Switch games and accessories.

Newegg for instance has Mortal Kombat 11 for Nintendo Switch on sale for $24.99. That's $35 off its normal $59.99 retail price and one of the best Nintendo Switch deals out there.

Mortal Kombat 11 is the series’ best installment yet, boasting a stunning story mode, an overhauled fighting engine and tons of content.

Looking for more deals? Well we're rounding up the best Nintendo Switch deals and listing them here. These are the best Switch deals you can get right now.

So if you're on a budget, the best Nintendo Switch deals are just a mouse click away. Here are the best Nintendo Switch deals you can right now.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

At full price, the new Nintendo Switch (with extended battery) retails for $299. We don’t recommend you spend more than that unless you’re getting extras thrown in as part of a Switch bundle deal. Also, keep in mind that there are now two Switch consoles on sale.

Nintendo released an upgraded Switch in August with an improved battery life (it’ll last a maximum of nine hours, rather than 6.5). The upgraded Nintendo Switch costs the same as the original model, so make sure you’re buying the newer version to get the most bang for your money. You can spot the new console from its packaging: the upgraded Nintendo Switch box has a red background, whereas the original model has a gray background.

Nintendo Switch Lite deals

The Editor's Choice Nintendo Switch Lite retails for $199. It's smaller and lighter than the traditional Switch which makes it even more portable. We love the Switch Lite's gorgeous, comfortable design, good battery life, and stellar game library. The Switch Lite is available in three colors: gray, turquoise, and yellow.

Nintendo Switch bundle deals

Standalone Nintendo Switch deals tend to sell out in record time. That's why we recommend you buy a Nintendo Switch bundle to get the best value. Some bundles are priced the same as the standalone Switch console, so you're getting a free game out of the deal. Other Switch console bundles throw in accessories like a carrying case or microSD card for less than the cost of buying each item separately.

Nintendo Switch game deals

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: for $59 @ eBay

Animal Crossing is about building furniture, collecting trinkets, reshaping landscapes and making friends. And it's cute! View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11: was $59 now $24 @ Newegg

MK11 is the biggest, bloodiest, and best Mortal Kombat yet. This latest installment of the series features an overhauled fighting engine and an immersive story mode. Get it now for $35 off at Newegg. View Deal

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $24 @ ebay

This delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game is one every Switch owner should play. Kingdom Battle stays true to both franchises and mashes together Mario's colorful worlds and the Rabbids' potty humor. View Deal

Pokemon Sword and Shield Bundle: was $120 now $99 @ ebay

Jump into a new Yoshi adventure in a world made of everyday objects—like boxes and paper cups! View Deal

Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Retailers are offering some of the best Switch accessories at a discounted price. These detachable controllers can be used in handheld mode, turned into a standard controller with a Joy-Con grip or used as two mini controllers, so it always helps to have an extra pair for multiplayer Switch games.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $59 @ B&H

The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for extended gameplay. Snag one now for $10 off its normal price.View Deal

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card: was $34 now $28 @ B&H

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your switch. High speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensures fast game loads. View Deal