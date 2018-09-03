Killer Labor Day Deal: $50 Off Nintendo Switch 2-Game Bundle

Labor Day is finally here, but before you fire up that grill, we've got some excellent deals for you to check out.

From a new price low on a top-rated smart plug to $50 off a Nintendo Switch bundle — here are the best end-of-summer and Labor Day deals you can take advantage of now.

Apple

Apple fans have something to rejoice about. Various stores including Adorama, Walmart, and Amazon are offering some solid Apple deals. On the high end, Adorama has the current-gen 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for $2,099. That's $300 under the Apple Store's price. This configuration features a 2.2GHz Core i7 six-core 8th-gen CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also beats Best Buy's sale price by $200.

Meanwhile, B&H Photo Video has the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro (mid-2017 model) for $1,099 ($200 off). It features a 2.3GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Multiple iPad tablets are also on sale. Walmart has the iPad Mini 4 for $299.99 ($100 off) and Staples has the 2018 iPad for $289 ($40 off). Or if you need more power, Best Buy has the 10.5-inch iPad Pro down to $524.99 ($125 off). If you're student with a valid .edu e-mail, sign up for Best Buy's deals newsletter to get an instant digital coupon that drops the iPad Pro's price down further to an all-time low of $474.99.

Finally, Amazon has the Apple AirPods on sale for $144.98 ($14 off).

Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is taking 20 percent off Philips Hue Smart Lights with prices starting at $11.89. If you're new to the world of Philips Hue, the Philips Hue Starter Kit is down to $55.98 ($14 off). It includes two smart bulbs and a base, which can be controlled via Amazon's Alexa devices.

Speaking of Alexa, Amazon is still taking up to $100 off various Alexa-powered smart devices. Standout discounts include:

Walmart

Not an Alexa fan? No problem. Walmart has an ongoing anti-Alexa sale, which drops the prices of many of our favorite Google Home devices. A few of our favorite deals include:

If you're looking for a book you can take to the beach or park this holiday weekend, Walmart is taking $10 off your first eBook or Audiobook purchase from its recently launched store — Walmart eBooks by Rakuten Kobo. The store has over 6 million titles and the retailer is currently offering a 30-day free trial of its audiobook subscription ($9.99/month).

Finally, Walmart is offering the Nintendo Switch with download codes for Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2 Switch for $359.96. That's $50 cheaper than buying all three items separately.

Bitdefender



It may not be the sexiest Labor Day deal, but it's certainly one of the best we've seen. For a limited time, Bitdefender is taking 60 percent off its suite of software. After the instant discount, you can get Antivirus Plus 2019 for $23.99 ($36 off), Total Security 2019 for $35.99 ($54 off), or Internet Security 2019 for $31.99 ($48 off). It's the perfect buy for college students or anyone who just purchased a new notebook.

Dell/Alienware

Whether you're looking for a desktop, laptop, or monitor, Dell has site-wide Labor Day deals that offer discounted prices on a broad range of products.

Budget gamers will want to check out the Dell G5 15, which is selling for $799.99 ($150 off). It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.3GHz Core i5-8300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD with 128GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 Ti graphics card.

Dell's top of the line XPS laptops are also on sale. Multiple configurations are $100 off and you can use coupon "50OFF699" to take an extra $50 off. For instance, after coupon you can get the XPS 13 9370 for $1,049.99. This configuration packs a 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

If you already have a desktop and want to upgrade your dated monitor, you can get the Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge Monitor for $379.99. That's $220 off its regular price.

Dell also has multiple TVs on sale. For instance, you can get the LG 49-inch 4K Smart TV with a $100 GC for $399 or the Vizio 70-inch 4K Display with a $300 GC for $1,099.99. The display doesn't have a built-in TV tuner, so you'll need a cable/satellite box to receive programming (or a TV tuner with an antenna). Alternatively, you can cut the cord and rely on Chromecast — which is built into the TV — to stream programming.

Lenovo

Dell isn't the only manufacturer with deals for gamers. Lenovo is slashing the price of its gaming laptops by up to 30 percent. This includes models like the Legion Y520, which is currently priced at $899.99 via coupon code "DOORBUSTER22". That's $400 off. This configuration includes a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD with 128GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 3GB video card. The manufacturer is also taking up to $500 off select Yoga and ThinkPad laptops.