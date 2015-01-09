Archos 50 Diamond: Flagship Looks for Less Than $200

LAS VEGAS -- Premium-looking smartphones seem to be getting more and more attainable, and Archos' sleek new 50 Diamond is a continuation of that trend. Packing a sturdy build, an octa-core CPU and a 16-megapixel camera, the 50 Diamond aims to provide flagship specs in a budget package when it arrives later this year for an estimated sub-$200 unlocked price.

I went hands-on with the 50 Diamond at CES 2015, and was impressed by how solid the phone felt for a plastic, entry-level device. The 5-inch handset sports a sharp rectangular design, with a curved edge at the top and an attractive brushed-metal panel sporting the Archos logo on the bottom edge.

The phone's soft-touch back panel provides an easy grip, and sports a 16-megapixel camera at the top and a small oval-shaped speaker at the bottom left. The Diamond models I played with came in black and slick neon yellow, the latter of which I found more eye-catching.

The 50 Diamond is powered by a 1.5-GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, which can be augmented by up to 128GB of microSD storage. The smartphone touts a colorful 5-inch full-HD display, and runs stock Android 4.4.4. I was able to get some decent shots with the Diamond's 16-MP rear camera, as well as with the 8-MP selfie cam in the front.

Archos' 50 Diamond is currently only slated to launch in the United Kingdom, but the smartphone's solid specs and sturdy, attractive design could resonate with budget shoppers in the United States, if it ever comes Stateside. Stay tuned for our full review.

