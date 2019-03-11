How to Get Up to $20 Free iTunes Credit From Apple

Until March 14, Apple is giving users a 10 percent bonus on any credit they add to their Apple ID accounts.

You can spend this money in either the App Store, iCloud or iTunes, so if you’re a long-term Apple user, you’ll easily get the use out of the additional funds.

You can add a maximum of $200 before Apple decides you’ve had enough free credit from them, so that’s an upper limit of $20 extra. It’s a one-time bonus, too, so you can’t get multiple extra doses of cash.

This offer is available to U.S. users, but sadly not for those in the UK.

How to Add Credit to Your Apple ID

To add funds on your iOS device, follow the steps below:

Open Settings (Your name) iTunes and App Store (your Apple ID) Apple ID Add Funds to Apple ID

Then select one of the predetermined amounts, or choose your own with the ‘Other’ option.

Alternatively, you can add credit on the PC or Mac version of iTunes like so:

Account View My Account Apple ID Account Add Funds to Apple ID

Then choose one of the options

Adding a Payment Option

If you need to add a payment method to your Apple ID, follow these steps:

Settings (Your name) iTunes and App Store, (Your Apple ID) Payment Information

Then add in or change the details accordingly.

On the PC/Mac version of iTunes:

Account View My Account Payment Type Edit

Then enter your details.

