Angry Birds Comes to Chrome

Angry Birds has finally arrived at the Chrome Web Store and has become a major promotional tool for Google's Chrome browser.

As it is built on general HTML5 technologies, the application (chrome.angrybirds.com) is a simple web service and runs in any modern web browser that supports the new web technologies. However, users will need Firefox 4 or Chrome to run it in WebGL as IE9 does not support this technology and reverts to hardware accelerated Canvas 2D. Firefox 3.6 can only run the app in standard definition, while all other browsers run it in high-def.

We ran the software side by side in IE9 and Chrome and were not able to spot any differences in graphics quality or the application difference. At least from this perspective, there is no advantage gained from running the game in Chrome. the only difference is that there are Chrome-specific levels that feature Chrome logos and clouds. Down the road, that may change as the developer will offer its Might Eagle as a premium version that will be distributed via the WebStore and that will cost money. The current browser version of Angry Birds is offered free of charge.

A minor difference is the fact that Chrome can "install" Angry Birds as an app, which, however, is not much more than a shortcut from the app launcher screen in Chrome. IE or Firefox users can simply use a bookmark to achieve a similar effect.

If you're using Chrome, try Angry Birds here.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dread_cthulhu 12 May 2011 02:45
    All I can say is.... YES! LOL, now those of us who abstain from smartphones can play this addicting game! XD
  • Netherscourge 12 May 2011 03:17
    As if Facebook wasn't killing work productivity, and ultimately our economy enough...

    This will surely put our nation into default.
  • milktea 12 May 2011 03:18
    I'm glad it isn't in Flash format. HTML5 FTW!
  • memadmax 12 May 2011 03:41
    Yay?
  • fir_ser 12 May 2011 03:46
    Cool, but why HTML 5 and not flash, does it give an advantage?
  • 12 May 2011 04:11
    It does use Flash, for the sound at least. Without fFlash it won't play, see http://twitpic.com/4wc8w0
  • fir_ser 12 May 2011 04:16
    LarsBlasjoIt does use Flash, for the sound at least. Without fFlash it won't play, see http://twitpic.com/4wc8w0Oh, I see.
  • amk-aka-Phantom 12 May 2011 05:12
    Stupid Angry Birds... ROFLMAO! Try some *real* gaming, people...
  • fir_ser 12 May 2011 06:18
    I wonder how much more money will they make on the Android platform.
    Reply
  • doomtomb 12 May 2011 07:09
    Cool that it's free... for now. But it's not as good as the desktop version for PC and Mac. This whole web application revolution still has a ways to go.
