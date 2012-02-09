T-Mobile Offering 4G Phones, Tablets for Free on Saturday

In an effort to promote its 4G line, T-Mobile has announced that all of its 4G phones (as well as a selection of its 4G tablets) will be available for free on February 11. This sale includes the Samsung Galaxy SII, the HTC Amaze 4G, the BlackBerry Bold 9900, and the HTC Radar 4G.
Of course, T-Mobile isn't just giving phones away willy-nilly. You'll have to sign a two-year contract if you want to take the network up on its offer of a free cell phone. Then there's the fact that you do actually have to pay for the phone up front, and will have to apply for a refund of the cost of the device via mail-in rebate. If you were planning on upgrading (or switching networks) and that doesn't put you off, though, this is a rather nice opportunity to save a couple hundred dollars
"T-Mobile has a commitment to make the 4G experience affordable and accessible to everyone, so this sweet deal on smartphones and tablets is our Valentine’s gift to consumers," said John Clelland, senior vice president of marketing, T-Mobile USA. "No matter where loved ones live, T-Mobile wants to bring them closer with unlimited talking, photo sharing, video chatting, texting, and more."
The deal will be live all day Saturday, February 11, and will be available both online and in participating stores.
it is 3G as I know even the T-mobile variant
agreed, that is why i'm with sprint... my choice of phones is pretty bland... but the unlimited nonthrottled data on my grandfathered 64.95 a month plan is pretty hard to beat
Exactly why I am still on my parent's plan, and while I stay on there as long as I can.
People like you are why we have data caps. The carriers race to claim the fastest speed, but they dont have the infrastructure to sustain it, so they have to cap us to keep those speeds high. There is no practical purpose for 32mbps down on a 4" screen. There is no media or content out there, either movies or video games, which cannot already be streamed in real time at far slower speeds.
I would much rather have unlimited 6mbps on my phone than a shitty 2GB cap at 32mbps. (Luckily for me I actually AM unlimited with verizon grandfather clause)
Anyway this is a ridiculously sick deal. I was looking to get my wife a SGSII. Who cares if it's a rebate? You'll get it in like 2 months. Would you not take a check for $279 in 2 months? Tmo is actually offering visa check cards for this. So use it on groceries and gas and all the other stuff you do. $279 is still $279 no matter which way you spend it. Use it to pay your damn cellphone bill for the next 5 months.