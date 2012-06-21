Trending

Amazon Lists Nokia PureView 41MP Phone Launch on July 8

By

Nokia's 808 PureView to arrive in less than three weeks.

Following Nokia's announcement earlier this week that the Nokia PureView 808 would be coming to the United States after all, Amazon has opened up pre-orders. Though the PureView is coming to North America, Nokia has not partnered with any carriers to bring the phone to the market. Instead the company explained earlier this week that Amazon would be selling the device SIM-free for $699. Amazon started taking pre-orders for the phone not too long after Nokia's announcement and has since updated the product page to include a release date of July 8. Those looking to pre-order the phone, which will work on both the U.S.'s AT&T and T-Mobile networks, can do so now.

First unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the Nokia PureView 808 is a Symbian phone with a 41-megapixel sensor, Carl Zeiss lense and Nokia's PureView imaging technology. It packs a 4-inch OLED Clear Black Gorilla Glass display, 16GB of storage (up to 32GB via MicroSD), NFC, WiFi, HDMI and DLNA outputs, Nokia Maps, and support for full 1080p HD video.

If you're eager to get your hands on this beefy camera phone but are less than enthused about the idea of Symbian, you may want to wait this one out. Nokia recently confirmed that it plans to bring to market devices that incorporate its PureView technology but run on Windows Phone. The company said that it first commercialized PureView out on Symbian to get customer feedback and that it intends to bring the technology to Microsoft's mobile OS.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • quantum mask 21 June 2012 22:44
    With a 41 MP camera, they might want to consider more storage.
    Reply
  • mesab66 21 June 2012 22:57
    ....and a (much) bigger sensor!
    Reply
  • mesab66 21 June 2012 22:58
    ...size
    Reply
  • Osmin 21 June 2012 22:59
    Since mobile phones are already becoming very powerful computers, the next thing I look forward to is a high quality camera with great low light sensitivity. I don’t really desire anything greater than 18 mp for the pictures I take, but really want great color and sharpness in all lighting conditions. Higher mega pixels can be used as a digital zoom instead of a mechanical zoom. Just like cell phones are basically killing the stand alone GPS devices, I love to see the cell phone kill the stand alone digital cameras. I don’t like carrying multiple devices, but the current generation of mobile phone cameras really don’t compare. IMHO
    Reply
  • mesab66 21 June 2012 23:14
    ...which brings us back to the physical size of the sensor - you're not going to, for example, get high iso sensitivity on a small sensor without serious degradation in picture quality.

    Interestingly - take a look at some high-end nikon dslr's and check out the mp size - makes you wonder, dosen't it?
    Reply
  • blurr91 22 June 2012 01:49
    41MP is impressive, but I'd rather have my phone be able to take a 2MP to 6MP picture with the same quality as a DSLR camera from just a few years ago than a high MP picture with lots of noise and bad contrast.
    Reply
  • erdos 22 June 2012 03:57
    i thought Nokia is dumping symbian OS for windows OS. now they're releasing another symbian-based killer phone? are they having second thoughts about Windows?
    Reply
  • raringcoder 22 June 2012 14:46
    erdosi thought Nokia is dumping symbian OS for windows OS. now they're releasing another symbian-based killer phone? are they having second thoughts about Windows?This phone was mid-development before the "heavy partnership" with Microsoft was even thought of. They simply forged ahead with it because of its uniqueness. There is speculation of a Windows Phone with this camera/lens hardware.
    Reply
  • guanyu210379 22 June 2012 15:18
    ???
    41MP on phone?
    Nokia is really going to the wrong side of product development in my opinion.
    I hardly made my decision on smartphones based on camera.
    I prefer that the phone react faster, easier UI, freedom to transfer files, etc.
    At the moment, my eyes are only for Androids and the i-s.
    I tried WP7 gadgets HTC HD7, the Lumias, etc....I was not entertained at all...those have unpleasant UI...
    Symbian...hey...no chance...I had many of those n-Gage, 5800, C3, etc....I was not happy as I am now with my Androids...
    Nokia should do something regarding the OS...not the camera...!!!
    Reply
  • guanyu210379 22 June 2012 15:46
    Correction:
    Camera can come later :)
    It is not bad to have a good camera included in the phone
    Reply