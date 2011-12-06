New .XXX Domains Finally on General Sale

Today is the day you can finally get your own .XXX domain. ICM Registry, the official registry of the new adult entertainment top-level domain (TLD), is today celebrating the beginning of general availability of .XXX domain names. Aimed at purveyors of adult content, the new TLD is being touted as a 'responsible alternative' for hosting adult content and related services. It also provides a more regulated and secure environment for online payments and makes it extremely easy for schools and parents to block porn on computers frequently used by children.

"While adult entertainment is enjoyable to many adults, it is not appropriate for all audiences," said Stuart Lawley, CEO of ICM Registry. "We created .XXX to address the unique needs of the online adult entertainment industry. The public response has been overwhelming as consumers and the adult entertainment providers are excited about the benefits and infinite possibilities of .XXX."

However, not all adult entertainment are squirming with excitement at the idea of a .XXX domain. While no company is under pressure to switch to a .XXX domain, many feel obligated to purchase the relevant .XXX domain in order to protect themselves from cyber squatters. In fact, YouPorn owner Manwin Licensing International SARL has filed a lawsuit accusing ICM Registry of "monopolistic conduct, price gouging, and anticompetitive and unfair practice." Manwinn Licensing International, which owns many different sites and manages Playboy's web presence as well as that of Digital Playground, says that with an annual fee of $60 a pop, the new domains are costly, especially if you have countless brands and websites that each need their own address. Speaking to the BBC, Lawley said that the lawsuits are without merit and claimed .XXX pricing "was comparable with other niche providers."

"There are economies of scale here, bear in mind that .com sells 100 million names a year," he told the BBC, adding that ICM plans to "contest [the lawsuits] vigorously."