Hustler Launches an Android App

Hustler is appealing to fans who like to read on the go.

Steve Jobs has made it abundantly clear that boobies have no place on the iPhone, even going as far as to tell users that if they want porn in their pocket, they'll have to buy an Android phone. Well, here's an app for those of you who jumped off the SS iPhone just so you could jump on the XX Android (insert Flash joke here).

Hustler this week announced the arrival of the magazine's very own Android application. Unfortunately, though Steve Jobs seems to think the Android marketplace is a wonderful place for all things titillating, Hustler has kept things pretty tame. The app contains no nudity and instead gives information on the latest Hustler Honeys. If you consider yourself a long-time Hustler reader, you'll be pleased to know that as well as offering pictures, videos and interviews with the current Honeys, the "classic all-stars" will also make an appearance.

"Our main goal was to introduce an app that satisfies our current Hustler fans as well as one that attracts new interest," Hustler World quotes Hustler President, Michael H. Klein, as saying. "Users will have a chance to not only see exclusive photos and videos of their favorite girls, but also gives them an insider’s glimpse into the girls’ off-camera personalities through video interviews."

The Hustler app costs $2.99 and is available now. Get it while it's hot!

Source: Hustler World via Android Community

  • yao 12 November 2010 04:55
    What! This app is not free? Damn.
  • ace741 12 November 2010 05:20
    Yes, people buy Hustler for the articles LOL
  • Stryter 12 November 2010 10:56
    I've got a better app for that kind of stuff already on my phone. It's called an internet browser
  • eddieroolz 12 November 2010 11:41
    Simply load your own photos into the phone, and play it through the picture browser. Ta-da!
  • alyoshka 12 November 2010 16:55
    I didn't quite get that....
    So Hustler's hustling on the Android now???
    These guys are sure faster than the iCore extreme.....
  • tburns1 12 November 2010 23:48
    Honestly. Who pays for pr0n anymore? There are sooo many who post it free for kicks ...
  • festerovic 12 November 2010 23:49
    I didn't see the app, but the reviews said it was a super lame attempt to grab money off of old media.
    Echo ^, since when has anyone needed more than a browser?
  • bmouse 13 November 2010 00:21
    Sooo, you PAY for this app (when there are tons of FREE apps on the Market) to read articles from Hustler.... with no b00bies. Wow.... fail?
  • joe gamer 13 November 2010 05:06
    3 bucks and no ta-ta's? seriously? Somebody needs to be fired.
