One of Google's best AI tools is getting a standalone app — what you need to know

Google’s NotebookLM’s standalone app has been confirmed for release later this month, meaning it will soon be even easier to delve into your notes on complex topics right from your smartphone.

The release date was announced on X by Google DeepMind’s Group Product Manager, Logan Kilpatrick, who stated that users can “Pre-order the official NotebookLM app, coming May 20th on iOS and Android!” The post also contains two links that lead to the preorder pages for the iPhone app and the Android app. This release date will also coincide with the first day of Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025.

If you’ve not heard of NotebookLM, it’s an AI research tool that can scan and summarize several different sources for you. For instance, you can upload text from a webpage, a Google Doc, a YouTube video or several other types of source, and then ask questions.

NotebookLM distinguishes itself by offering in-line source citations, alongside a host of audio options, such as AI-generated "podcasts" that summarize the notebook's content.

However, NotebookLM’s one restriction was that it was locked to your web browser, which can turn away some phone users. With that in mind, the new app will make the process more accessible for many users who want a simpler process overall. For the most part, the app functions in the same way as the web version. However, there are some differences.

Users can still use the NotebookLM app to quickly get answers about the contents of the notebooks with a few taps. The app also allows for the creation and joining of audio discussions and overviews about their saved sources. However, where the app differs is that you can elect to send links straight to the app through the share button.

We have been playing around with NotebookLM since it was first introduced, including turning a book into a podcast with only a few taps. We also had the chance to test out the latest update to the web version, which improved the interface and the features. Considering how well the original works, we hope that the app will reach the same standards.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what the app is like, but we have high hopes that it will be a welcome addition to your device, helping give the best phones around some brilliant AI research power.