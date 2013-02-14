Google Search App Gains Google Now Widget on Android 4.1

Following the feature's recent leak, Google's search app for Android 4.1 Jelly Bean has received the Google Now widget.



The Google Now widget anticipates users' queries by automatically depicting weather, sports scores, calendar appointments and other information without the user having to search for such information.



"When Google Now first launched last summer, we promised it was just the beginning, and it would continue to get better at delivering you more of the information you need, before you even ask," the search engine company said. "This is the fourth update since launch, and we're just getting started!"



Other features in the updated app are as follows:

Movie passes from Fandango

Movies now include ratings from Rotten Tomatoes

Real estate listings from Zillow when in the market for a home

Music button when a song is playing in voice mode (U.S. only)

Support for U.S. college sports