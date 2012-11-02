Trending

Over 50 Carriers Testing BlackBerry 10, Q1 Launch Reiterated

By

Two BlackBerry 10 smartphones set to release during opening stages of 2013.

Research In Motion has announced that more than 50 carriers are testing its BlackBerry 10 mobile operating system, as well as reiterating a launch for its two BlackBerry 10 smartphones during the first quarter of 2013.

Carriers are required to test the mobile platform and RIM's products before certifying it for use on their networks, which is a process titled "Lab Entry." The process can take up to several weeks and varies based on the carrier partner. It's mandatory for any smartphone, wireless equipment or mobile operating system to join a network.

RIM CEO Thorsten Heins has spent the last few weeks visiting carriers around the world in order to instill excitement for its forthcoming platform.

"I have spent the last several weeks on the road visiting with carrier partners around the world to show them the BlackBerry 10 platform and to share with them our plans for launch," he said. "Their response has been tremendous. They are excited about the prospect of launching BlackBerry 10 in their markets. Our respective teams are now engaged on the technical and commercial preparation of the launch of BlackBerry 10 and the lab entry is an important milestone in that context."

"The hard work will not stop here as we build towards launch. Our developer teams are continuing to generate momentum to bring a wealth of applications to BlackBerry 10, our enterprise teams have started to present BlackBerry 10 devices and services to our business customers, and our engineers are fully mobilized to ensure that BlackBerry 10 launches flawlessly in the first quarter of 2013."

Analysts had previously expected RIM to launch BlackBerry 10 in March 2013 as opposed to a release shortly after the new year.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • fb39ca4 02 November 2012 06:51
    There are 50 different wireless carriers?
    Reply
  • Kami3k 02 November 2012 06:59
    fb39ca4There are 50 different wireless carriers?
    There are other countries besides the US.....
    Reply
  • lpedraja2002 02 November 2012 07:00
    How much has a Blackberry changed? I haven't seen one in ages!
    Reply
  • Inferno1217 02 November 2012 09:56
    Kami3kThere are other countries besides the US.....All owned by one entity..... "Big Business".
    Reply
  • mynameis1 02 November 2012 10:59
    I do wish them well and a new life of success. I just wish they didnt play catch up so late, but again anything can happen. Remember when you couldn't give Apple stock away, and every other cell phone was Nokia... things change.
    Reply
  • Zingam_Duo 02 November 2012 11:59
    as well as reiterating a launch for its two BlackBerry 10 smartphones during the first quarter of 2013.

    Could somebody, please, explain me the meaning of this sentence?

    Carriers are required to test the mobile platform and RIM's products before certifying it for use on their networks, which is a process titled "Lab Entry." The process can take up to several weeks and varies based on the carrier partner. It's mandatory for any smartphone, wireless equipment or mobile operating system to join a network.

    Yeah, right... How is it so around here you buy any phone you want then you put the SIM in and you call all you want???
    Reply
  • mp562 02 November 2012 14:06
    Better late than never, right Blackberry? I got tired of waiting, I went with Android.
    Reply
  • headscratcher 02 November 2012 19:14
    +Zingam_Duo At some point between the dates January 1, 2013 and March 31, 2013 RIM will release two smart phones with the Blackberry 10 OS.
    Reply
  • rushfan 02 November 2012 21:01
    BlackBerry 10 is going to smoke the competition - bar none. It's probably too late for RIM to reclaim its status as the market leader but BB 10 should go a long way towards restoring RIM's reputation.

    I'm glad that I am in a position of influence at my company, and that we did not abandon BlackBerry. We'll be running BB 10 devices soon after they are introduced.
    Reply
  • kyzarvs 03 November 2012 00:37
    I was never convinced by BB as a consumer-phone - but I have yet to see a more complete and compelling mobile deployment for business than Exchange + BES (even Express) serving Outlook and 'Berries. The remote management, security, data compression, email handling, reliability, TCO - just don't mess with that RIM and you'll still have a core market :)
    Reply