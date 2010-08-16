A $400 Hairdryer With a Ferrari Engine

Most women know that you have to spend a little bit of money to get a decent hairdryer. If you skimp, you'll more than likely end up with an under-powered hairdryer that couldn't dry a beard. You can usually bag yourself a decent dryer for about $50, but if you've got money to burn, you might want to consider this hairdryer with a Ferrari engine. Yes, you read right.

The deep, Ferrari-red of this appliance is not the only connection it has to the famous car maker. Ferrari actually designed the AC V12 engine inside the BabyLiss Volare V1, too. The 2200-watt engine is capable of lasting up to 2,000 hours (compared to the 500-700 hours of a normal hairdryer) and was developed in collaboration with the Ferrari Challenge Team.

BabyLiss has two versions of the Volare, the V1 and the V2. The V1 is a regular-sized blowdryer while the V2 is a more compact model, suited to traveling. Only available for professionals, these babies retail at about $400 a pop and represent the first time a Ferrari engine has ever been used in a luxury blowdryer.

BabyLiss