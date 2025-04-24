German knife-maker Zwilling just dropped these stunning new cordless kitchen appliances — with a unique battery system

Zwilling has just launched a new collection of three kitchen appliances — including a hand blender, hand mixer and handheld vacuum cleaner — all powered by a single swappable 12V lithium-ion battery system.

According to the company, each appliance will charge in 90 minutes with LED lights letting you know the charge status. Anyone looking to simplify their kitchen countertop and move away from cables will likely appreciate this, but the German company (best known for its range of kitchen knives) hasn't stopped there.

The company claims moving from integrated batteries to a swappable system is a 'smarter, more sustainable alternative'

Zwilling enlisted the aid of Italian architecture firm Matteo Thun & Partners to help design the products and the all-black aesthetic is certainly eye-catching. Fittingly, the brand picked up plaudits at the 2025 Red Dot Awards and iF Design Award 2025 for their efforts.

The company claims moving from integrated batteries to a swappable system is a "smarter, more sustainable alternative" and that it will "extend the appliance’s runtime and lifespan, but it also allows users to purchase additional products without duplicating chargers or batteries."

(Image credit: Zwilling)

Zwilling XTEND Handheld Mixer and Battery Set: $169 at Williams-Sonoma Featuring the company's German engineering, the Zwilling XTEND Handheld Mixer is cordless and flexible to use in the kitchen. It has three speeds, ranging from 300-1,100 rpm and comes with four stainless steel attachments, including two beaters and two dough hooks. This set includes the battery and charger, but it can be purchased separately.

As for performance, the company cites a 120 minute runtime for the hand mixer on a single charge, but we'd have to get it into our testing kitchen to assess how accurate that claim is. Those same LEDs will also let you know when you're running low on charge so you don't get caught out halfway through a recipe with a dead battery.

(Image credit: Zwilling)

Zwilling XTEND Hand Blender and Battery Set: $169 at Williams-Sonoma This cordless hand blender is quiet to use and has a sleek and distinctive contemporary design. It features a high-torque, low-suction, bell-shaped blade, and a long stainless-steel blending arm to reach into deep pots. It has three speeds from 7,000-11,000rpm and houses an integrated battery space for the rechargeable battery. This set includes the battery and charger, but it can be purchased separately.

Premium price

(Image credit: Zwilling)

Zwilling XTEND Cordless Mini Vacuum and Battery Set: $148 at Williams-Sonoma This mini vacuum can clean up messes on your countertop and its cordless design makes it flexible and versatile to use. It features two speeds up to 45,000 rpm, and includes a dual filter system with a permanent stainless-steel filter and replaceable HEPA filter. It comes with a universal nozzle, brush attachment and tube attachment. This set includes the battery and charger, but it can be purchased separately.

As you might imagine, a set of appliances with this pedigree doesn't come cheap. All three items in the collection are available to purchase now directly from Zwilling.

Of course, one of the benefits of an integrated system like this is that, in the same way as Sonos audio products, you can pick and choose which ones to buy in the knowledge they'll all be compatible with each other.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How they perform in the kitchen is something we'll reserve judgement on until we've reviewed it but if you're on the hunt for a sleek, cord-free kitchen existence, these new Zwilling devices will certainly look the part.