Nutribullet's new McLaren F1 blender will have you making smoothies faster than Lando Norris

Papaya smoothie, anyone?

Nutribullet x McLaren blender
(Image credit: Nutribullet)

Nutribullet blenders are known for being ferociously fast and efficient. And, so are F1 drivers. That's why this new collaboration between Nutribullet x McLaren F1 is perfect chemistry.

While all three models are out now in the U.K., you'll have to wait a little longer if you're in the U.S. as they'll launch later this year.

Introducing the sleek new limited-edition collection of its best blenders — the Portable (£49.99), Pro 900 (£99.99), and Ultra (£149.99). Inspired by high-speed, high-performance, and precision, because what better way to show off the collaboration than by weaving together Nutribullet's iconic Grey with McLaren's signature Papaya color?

But it's the Nutribullet x McLaren F1 Ultra that we're most excited about. Why? Well, because they call it "the most powerful, quiestest and fastest personal blender from Nutribullet yet!". And if that doesn't scream Lando Norris levels of performance, we don't know what does.

Nutribullet x McLaren F1 Team Ultra
Nutribullet x McLaren F1 Team Ultra: £149.99 at nutribullet.co.uk

The Nutribullet x McLaren F1 Team Ultra is a powerhouse of a blender boasting a 1200-watt motor, titanium-coated extractor blade and Tritan Renew cups (700ml and 900ml) that are both durable and sustainable. In Nutribullet's signature Gunmetal Grey combined with McLaren's Papaya accents, it's a sleek yet powerful combo that aims to deliver smoothies in just 30 seconds flat.

View Deal

Start your engines

Image 1 of 3
Nutribullet x McLaren blender
(Image credit: Nutribullet )

The Ultra, Pro and Portable aren't entirely new blenders to the Nutribullet range though. In fact, they're some of the brand's most well-established and arguably best models.

Fortunately, we've had the pleasure of reviewing a fair few Nutribullet blenders in our time, like the four-and-a-half stars Nutribullet Pro 900W, and the Nutribullet Flip for portable on-the-go smoothies. So, we know what they have to offer.

And while their innovation is impressive, it's this stylised redesign alongside the McLaren F1 Team that ultimately elevates them to a whole new level. And you don't have to be a McLaren F1 fan to be lured in by these feature-packed blenders.

Nutribullet x McLaren blender

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

They're ultimately a tiered collection starting with the cheapest option, the Nutribullet x McLaren F1 Team Portable. The redesigned on-the-go solution is for anyone wanting to pack and whip up their smoothies on and off the racetrack.

Next up, the Pro 900 is a luxurious-looking version of the pre-existing model, featured in our best blenders guide, boasting all the same impressive features. We're talking an optimised 900-watt motor powering stainless steel blades for smoothies with unbelievable lap times.

And finally, the Ultra. The most powerful of the range with 1200-watt behind it, titanium-coated extractor blade all operating at a lower frequency of sound. While you'll hear the distinctive sound of a F1 car round the track, your Nutribullet aims to maintain the peace.

With the F1 2025 season in full swing, we won't be hanging out in the pits waiting for the US launch. Instead, we'll be trying this new collection out as soon as possible. So, keep your eyes peeled.

