Bowers & Wilkins embraces F1 with these McLaren edition earbuds — and race fans will love them

It's race week again! And that means more potential hurt for Ferrari fans, a whole lot of hope for Yuki Tsunoda fans — and relaxed vibes from those wearing Papaya. You smug bunch.

They've got even more reason to be smug now. Luxury audio firm Bowers & Wilkins just released the excellent Pi8 earbuds in a new MacLaren edition, and they look slick.

A touch of luxury

Bowers & Wilkins tell me that the buds inside are identical to the standard pair of Pi8 earbuds. That's no bad thing at all — the Pi8 received a whole bunch of plaudits for the performance when they released, with incredible sound and comfort.

Battery life remains the same as well, with 6.5 hours out of the buds and an extra 13.5 out of the charging case. AptX lossless brings greater resolution to your tracks, and Bluetooth 5.3 keeps them thoroughly up to date. So far, it's a great contender for the best earbuds you can buy.

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

The idea here is to bring some extra flair to the table, thanks to the McLaren partnership. The outside of the buds and their case are what B&W calls "Galvanic Grey", accented on the lid of the case and with a band on the buds of the supercar brand's iconic papaya orange.

They're more subtle than you might expect from a collaboration with a carbon-smothered car manufacturer, and I think they look incredibly cool.

If I had the $499 lying around for a pair, you can bet your bottom dollar they'd be in my pocket faster than you can say, "Lando, come in for tires, you fool, it's raining!"

