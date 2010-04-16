VIDEO: Super Mario Bros. Running on Kindle

Geek.com points the way to a YouTube video showing Super Mario Bros. running on Amazon's Kindle. Honestly, the thought of the device serving as one huge GameBoy didn't even come to mind, however Japanese-based KLab has managed to port the classic platform game by duplicating the Kindle Development Kit and creating a homebrew emulator.

Unfortunately the Kindle itself couldn't hack it. Apparently the game ran rather awful under the emulator, and performed even worse once it was downloaded to the device. The graphics looked horrendous, and the screen took "forever" to refresh between frames.

Guess the Kindle will have to stick with ebooks after all. Bummer.