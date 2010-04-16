Trending

VIDEO: Super Mario Bros. Running on Kindle

By

A Japanese company created an emulator for Amazon's Kindle.

Geek.com points the way to a YouTube video showing Super Mario Bros. running on Amazon's Kindle. Honestly, the thought of the device serving as one huge GameBoy didn't even come to mind, however Japanese-based KLab has managed to port the classic platform game by duplicating the Kindle Development Kit and creating a homebrew emulator.

Unfortunately the Kindle itself couldn't hack it. Apparently the game ran rather awful under the emulator, and performed even worse once it was downloaded to the device. The graphics looked horrendous, and the screen took "forever" to refresh between frames.

Guess the Kindle will have to stick with ebooks after all. Bummer.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • counselmancl 17 April 2010 02:36
    Do I even have to say it?
    Reply
  • batkerson 17 April 2010 02:42
    What could you expect from e-ink. Everyone knows it doesn't refresh very quickly, though fine for reading text.
    Reply
  • 17 April 2010 02:43
    If you're going to ask if it can run a certain game released by Crytek -- no, you don't have to say it.
    Reply
  • mauller07 17 April 2010 02:44
    very nice, wonder how it would perform on newer generation displays
    Reply
  • Kohlhagen 17 April 2010 04:05
    but can it run tetris?
    Reply
  • knowom 17 April 2010 05:24
    I guess they should have stuck with expensive Texas Instrument calculators.
    Reply
  • duk3 17 April 2010 08:12
    I was disappointed that I couldn't download it.
    Guess I have to stick to my TI-84.
    Reply
  • 18 April 2010 03:27
    it's only a kidle emulator.
    The real kindle doesn't have near to such framerates (and is much closer to 0.5fps).
    Reply