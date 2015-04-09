The Best Cars from the 2015 New York Auto Show

If you like cars and live in the Northeast, you have until April 12 to get down to the Javits Center to check out the finest selection of cars the world has to offer. But the New YorkAuto Show isn't just a showcase for the exotic cars you never seem to see in real life.

Big names such as Lincoln, Honda and Subaru showed off concepts for their flagship vehicles, giving a glimpse into what might be available in the showrooms of the future. There's even an Aston Martin with a price tag so high it makes a McLaren seem affordable. The manufacturer Smart also announced a successor to its city-loving mini cars, so there's something for everyone.

Here's our list of the hottest cars at the 2015 New York International Auto Show.

McLaren 570S

The 570S may be the baby of the McLaren's lineup, but at $185,000, it's also the cheapest. That means you only have to sell a kidney and a lung to make this 562-horsepower, 204-mph beast your own. And like the Alfa Romeo Carabo, which got the trend started back in 1968, this vehicle has the most important feature of any supercar: scissor doors. The 570S also debuted McLaren's new IRIS infotainment system featuring a large, vertically orientated touch screen, which can provide views and record video from the fisheye camera located on the front fender.

Acura NSX

When people ask me for the one car I want the most, the NSX is the first one that comes to mind. It doesn't have the legacy of Ford's GT, the insane horsepower of a Bugatti Veyron or the tech appeal of a Tesla, but its razor-edged design feels like a glimpse of the future. It's closer to Tron than Daytona, and does an even better job than recent Lamborghinis at capturing the feeling I had as kid dreaming about the cars I saw in magazines.

Lincoln Continental Concept

The NY Auto Show isn't just about top speeds and quarter-mile times, and nothing demonstrates that better than Lincoln's Continental Concept. After years of decline, which has seen the Lincoln brand become almost an afterthought in the luxury market, the Continental proves you don't have to buy German to get a truly opulent driving andriding experience. For passengers in the back, there's even a touch screen mounted to a chrome tray that folds out from the middle console, which can be controlled at the touch of a button or a bespoke mobile app made just for the Continental.

Subaru Performance Concept

Not just for rally racing anymore, Subaru Tecnica International, or STI for short, is Subaru's performance and racing division. At the NY Auto Show, Subaru announced an expansion of its STI division targeted at North America. That means more parts, cars and races are coming to the United States, and Subaru put an exclamation point on its plans by showing off its stunning Performance concept in a silky, matte electric-blue.

Porsche Boxster Spyder

In a world where carmakers are trying to cram as much tech as they can in the cabin, the Boxster Spyder is a breath of fresh air. You want air conditioning? That's extra. In-dash display? That'll cost you, too. The base Spyder doesn't even come with a radio. Why? Because the engine noise is supposed to be the music that entertains you while driving. And with an exhaust note that sounds so sweet, it's hard to disagree.

Jaguar XF

The XF has an entertainment system so advanced it puts most tablets to shame. Its smartphone-inspired InControl Touch infotainment system features a 10.2-inch touch screen that can display two separate images, one to the driver and one to the passenger. And for when you're out of traffic and have room to move, there's a 3.0-liter 340-HP to rev, and an even hungrier XF-S model with 380 horses.

Aston Martin Vulcan

If you want one of these gorgeous beauties, well too bad, you're just going to have to ogle it from afar. Not that you could use this car as your everyday driver anyway; it's not even street legal. Aston Martin is only making 24 of its 800-plus-HP track destroyers, so it seems only James Bond and a few others could get behind the wheel of this super-exclusive car. Not that even he could afford it; the Vulcan will cost a cool $2.3 million.

Honda Civic Concept

Get ready, because this is what the next Civic is going to look like. And with Honda already having sold 7.3 million Civics in the United States, you're probably going to see it pretty often. With its 10th-generation Civic, Honda wanted a sharper and more aggressive car, and this concept certainly delivers, with big air intakes and a futuristic wraparound taillight. The best part? Honda has already confirmed a Type-R variant for petrol-heads with a need for speed.

Cadillac CT6

Another American automaker in decline seems to believe it has what it needs to beat the Germans. The CT6 goes up directly against the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes E Class by offering more interior room but with a lighter body and a 400-HP engine. It also has impressive tech, such as a true 360-degree camera view, night-vision mode (similar to the Mercedes S Class) and rear-view display that eliminates obstacles such as headrests or rear seat passengers from your sight line.

Nissan Maxima

Starting at $32,500, the new Nissan looks a little like a mash-up between a GT-R and a Murano, yet it's still attractive in its own way. Even with the approachable price tag, the Maxima's list of tech improvements is pretty impressive, including an 8-inch touch screen powered by Google search, and safety features such as Blind Spot Warning, adaptive cruise control and forward-collision warning. And if the Maxima's sharp looks don't keep you awake, the car even has a drowsy-driver alert to make sure you don't fall asleep at the wheel.

Smart Fortwo

While the cars above revel on the curvy roads of the countryside or the long straights of the highway, Smart's Fortwo feels right at home on congested city roads. The new Fortwo boasts an even tighter turning radius. With a body so short you never have to parallel park, Smart's mini car almost makes you forget about pushy pedestrians and wreckless cyclists. There's even a smartphone cradle built into the dash — how convenient is that?

Kia K900

Apparently LeBron James drives a Kia. Who knew? But check out those rims. LeBron himself redesigned Kia's luxury car, creating the K900 "King James Edition," which will command a $10,000 premium over the starting $60,000 price. And while the stock K900 comes with a 9.2-inch touch screen with Kia's UVO eServices and 17 speakers, you know 'Bron 'Bron isn't going to be satisfied without adding his touch to the entertainment system, too.

