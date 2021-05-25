The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is easily the best gaming headset that Corsair has made in years. While some older Corsair models offered so-so sound quality or garish designs, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is a top-notch device, whether you're playing competitive PC games, kicking back with console games, listening to music or even just having a conversation on your phone. This headset is functional, versatile and even a little stylish.

All of this comes at a cost, however: $270. The Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is one of the most expensive gaming headsets we've reviewed that doesn't veer into "audiophile" territory (that would entail Hi-Res audio, spatial sound, etc.). The battery doesn't last that long, and while it's compatible with an admirable amount of systems, there's still some friction if you want to use it with anything except a PC or a PlayStation.

The best gaming PCs right now

right now Best gaming monitors : Our top picks

Still, excellent sound quality and comfort speak for themselves, and in that respect, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT speaks volumes. Read on for our full review of the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT.

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT review: Specs Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch (handheld), mobile Drivers: 50 mm Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 40 kHz Wireless: Yes

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT review: Design

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT looks extremely similar to the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE that we reviewed a few years ago. That means you can expect a plain chassis with plush faux leather earcups, a thickly padded headband and tasteful RGB Corsair logos on either side. Unlike the Wireless SE model, the Wireless XT headset is black. Thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, it's also a perfectly good option for an everyday headset when you're out and about.

The left earcup has a removable, flexible mic, as well as a 3.5 mm port and a USB-C charging port. The right earcup is a little overburdened with controls: a volume wheel, an on/off switch, a Bluetooth connectivity button and separate Bluetooth volume buttons. All of these controls feel distinct, and they're spaced out pretty well, so the learning curve shouldn't take too long. At 13.5 ounces, the Virtuoso isn't quite as light as gaming headsets come, but the weight is distributed well, so it never felt too heavy.

Otherwise, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT comes with a wireless USB-A dongle (there's nowhere to store it within the headset, which means it's easy to lose), a charging cord, a 3.5 mm audio cable and a rather elegant carrying case. Corsair may charge a premium price, but at least it's offering a premium product in return.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT review: Comfort

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT's big earcups aren't just for show; they're extremely supportive, and don't exert much pressure, even if you wear glasses. I wore the Virtuoso for hours at a time, while gaming, working and watching TV, and never felt particularly inclined to take them off. My one complaint is that they never made a perfectly snug seal around the bottom of my ears, but not much noise leaked out, either.

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT's big earcups aren't just for show; they're extremely supportive.

You can adjust the steel headband with a series of numbered notches, between 0 and 10, making it easy to find and memorize your perfect fit. This is especially useful if you share the headset with family members. A comfortable fit is arguably the most important thing a gaming headset can offer, and the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT nails that aspect.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT review: Performance

One area where the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT genuinely surprised me was in its sound quality. When I reviewed the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE, I was disappointed by just how muddy and distant everything sounded, whether I was playing games, watching movies or listening to music. My sound-savvy coworkers agreed: It was well below what we usually expected from Corsair.

I'm pleased to report that with the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT, Corsair is back to its full fighting strength. The rich, nuanced audio sounds fantastic, especially in games. I tested the XT with Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, Doom Eternal, Baldur's Gate III and Final Fantasy XIV, and the headset is adept at rendering gunshots, explosions, music, dialogue and everything in-between.

I was especially impressed with the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT in Doom Eternal, where the direction of an enemy's fire was always crystal clear.

I was especially impressed with the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT in Doom Eternal, where the direction of an enemy's fire was always crystal clear. The headset also brought forth the beautiful score of Assassin's Creed Valhalla on the PS5.

As mentioned above, wireless USB dongle is only one way to listen with the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT, however. You can also hook it up to mobile devices via Bluetooth, or Xbox/Switch consoles via 3.5 mm audio jack. These lacked a little of the Virtuoso's usual aural punch,as well as the surround sound option that PCs offer. Overall, though, it's worlds better than a cheap wired headset - and not too far off from a decent pair of audio headphones.

Unlike many gaming headsets, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is also a good choice for music. I used it as my everyday work headphones, listening to folk, rock, classical and metal music while going through my day-to-day tasks. Every sound came through with a clean immediacy, whether it was a full choir with orchestral backing or a head-banging guitar solo.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT review: Features and battery life

Like other Corsair gear, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT runs on the Corsair Utility Engine (iCUE) software. This software used to be pretty abstruse, but has seen some user-friendly improvements in the last few months, with a streamlined interface and straightforward functionality.

With iCUE, you can easily select from a bunch of preset equalization options (Movie Theater, FPS Competition, Bass Boost, etc.), set up individual profiles for different games and apps and even adjust the subtle lighting options on the earcups. My only complaint here is that the earcup lights take away from what is already not a terribly long battery life, but you can always turn them off.

What sets the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT apart from most similar gaming headsets is that it offers Bluetooth connectivity in addition to USB wireless. This means that it's compatible with mobile devices, as well as a number of smart TVs and streaming players. It's an incredibly useful feature and works just as it's supposed to.

On the other hand, like many Corsair headsets, the Virtuoso does not work with a docked Nintendo Switch, meaning your only option there is to play in handheld mode with a 3.5 mm cable. Likewise, you'll need to use a 3.5 mm cable with Xbox controllers. Since much cheaper headsets, like the SteelSeries Arctis 7X and the Astro A20 , have implemented wireless solutions that bridge the PlayStation/Xbox gap, it's disappointing to see a $270 headset fall back on wired methods.

Apart from that, the Virtuoso offers a crystal-clear mic, which my coworkers asserted was one of the best I've ever tested. That could come in handy for both multiplayer games, as well as phone conversations with friends and family via Bluetooth. The battery life, however, caps out at 15 hours, which is not great, since most of its competitors run between 20 and 30. In my experience, the headset took three to four hours to recharge via USB-C, attached to a computer port.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT review: Verdict

In spite of its high price, limited battery life and imperfect compatibility, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is one of the best gaming headsets I've reviewed in months. It sounds great; it feels comfortable; and it works with pretty much every system out there.