Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy release window, trailer, gameplay and more

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is real. Rockstar Games finally confirmed a collection of GTA remasters. We also have a release window and a new trailer. After a series of leaks and a ton of speculation (on top of legions of fans begging for GTA 6 details), Rockstar will finally grace fans with the bundle they've been waiting for. What's more: It's just in time for Grand Theft Auto III's 20-year anniversary.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy collects Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas into a single package. While there's still no real news about Grand Theft Auto VI, this news is enough to get excited about the future of Grand Theft Auto at Rockstar.

There's no concrete release date for the GTA Trilogy, but you'll definitely be able to dive into these games once more later this year. If you absolutely cannot wait to give your favorite GTA titles one more spin, then read on to learn everything we know about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy release window

(Image credit: Rockstar)

In addition to revealing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, Rockstar confirmed that the three games in the collection — Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — will come out "later this year" on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC by way of the Rockstar Games Launcher. The collection will debut on mobile devices within the first half of 2022 as well. Unfortunately, there weren't any concrete details about specific dates or launch months.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy trailer

Surprisingly enough, rather than sticking to a quick announcement, Rockstar Games graced fans with a trailer for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. The video captures moments from throughout the past three games, but there isn't any new footage to be seen here. We'll have to wait for a more expansive look at the remastered GTA games. It's still very much worth watching, however, if you're jonesing for a healthy dose of Rockstar nostalgia.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy gameplay

(Image credit: Rockstar)

We've yet to see any new gameplay from any of the three games included in the upcoming GTA Trilogy collection. The question remains, then, if these are going to be remasters or full remakes. However, Rockstar has stated that these are not to be taken as remastered or remakes. The company has yet to clarify what that means in this situation.

So, what will the upgrades include? Per Rockstar’s official announcement, there will be "graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals."

With that said, we expect updated versions of the current PC ports of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice, City and San Andreas, just ported over to consoles and mobile platforms. We don't expect something as far-reaching as the Life is Strange Remastered collection or the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Any "new" content is also welcome at this point.

In terms of gameplay expectations, we don't expect any significant changes beyond aesthetic upgrades or accessibility updates. There will probably be several quality-of-life improvements beyond what Rockstar has already confirmed, but the core gameplay experience should be the same as before. You’ll still be able to experience the same stories, just with a fresh coat of paint.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy platforms

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Rockstar Games has made it clear it wants everyone to be able to enjoy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy when it launches later this year. The collection will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC, iOS and Android.

Rockstar hasn't discussed whether the GTA Trilogy will support features like the PS5 DualSense controller's Adaptive Triggers or the Xbox Series X|S's Quick Resume. Similarly, it isn't clear whether these remakes will rely on Nintendo Switch's cloud service, or whether they'll simply be available on a cartridge or via digital download.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy outlook

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition seems like good news for fans of the series. Still, Rockstar has yet to divulge any additional information about GTA 6, which can't help but feel a little disappointing. Either way, it's good to see any sort of "new" content from the franchise.

Though this particular collection may not offer any impressive updates, it's still good to see Rockstar giving its classic games some love. It's arguably not as good as a new game, but it's still something that should put a glimmer of hope in the eyes of hardcore GTA fans. And for once, it's not a "here we go again" situation yet more GTA Online updates.