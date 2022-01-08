Yellowstone season 5 — everything we know so far

After an action-packed finale, fans are already clamoring for Yellowstone season 5 on the Paramount Network. As we suspected, a major character died and justice was served for the near-fatal attacks against John Dutton (Kevin Costner), son Kayce and daughter Beth. But their enemies never stop coming and the Duttons still face numerous threats against their family ranch.

Yellowstone has become one of the biggest shows on television. The season 4 finale ratings hit a new series high with 9.3 million total viewers in Live+Same Day. The explosion in viewership led to the Yellowstone prequel 1883 on Paramount Plus, as well as another planned spinoff, 6666.

The mix of complicated family dynamics and business has led some to liken Yellowstone to "Succession on a ranch" (though resulting in fewer memes). There are definitely parallels, especially in the contentious relationship between Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her adoptive brother Jamie (Wes Bentley). Shades of Shiv and Roman!

But while Succession is all about boardroom backstabbing, Yellowstone features real violence. All of the characters have blood on their hands. And the next installment figures to be just as, if not more, brutal than ever.

Here's everything we know so far about Yellowstone season 5.

While Paramount Network hasn't officially ordered Yellowstone season 5, it's a no-brainer that the series will return. The only question is: When?

The first three seasons of Yellowstone premiered in June around Father's Day. However, the pandemic upended that schedule for season 4, which debuted in November 2021.

Given that season 4 recently concluded, Yellowstone season 5 may not arrive until late 2022 or early 2023.

At least, though, it sounds like Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan may already have season 5 written and ready to film. In March 2021, cast member Cole Hauser, who plays Rip, said as much in an interview with HALL Wines.

"Taylor is working on it right now, and I think we'll be back some time in July," Hauser said. "Season 5 is going to be wonderful. The way we ended season 4 — I can't give too much away, but the way season four ends, I think the audience... will be happily surprised."

Yellowstone season 5 cast speculation

While the cast list for Yellowstone season 5 isn't official yet, we can expect most of the major players to return.

Of course, at the top of the list is Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Next are the actors who play John's children: Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, John's son and a former US Navy SEAL; Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, John's daughter and a financier; and Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, John's adopted son and an attorney and aspiring politician.

Also expected to return are:

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler , the ranch foreman and love interest of Beth

, the ranch foreman and love interest of Beth Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton , Kayce's wife who is Native American

, Kayce's wife who is Native American Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton , Kayce and Monica's son

, Kayce and Monica's son Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater , chief of the nearby Native American tribe

, chief of the nearby Native American tribe Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner , the CEO of Market Equities

, the CEO of Market Equities Piper Perabo as Summer Higgins , an environmental activist and John's love interest

, an environmental activist and John's love interest Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce , a senior ranch hand

, a senior ranch hand Denim Richards as Colby , a ranch hand

, a ranch hand Ryan Bingham as Walker, a former prisoner turned ranch hand

Cast member Jefferson White, who plays ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom, is expected to move to the upcoming spinoff 6666.

Yellowstone season 5 plot

Yellowstone season 5 should pick up the major storylines left unresolved in the season 4 finale (find out how to watch Yellowstone online to catch up).

The biggest development is that Jamie shot and killed his biological father, Garrett Randall, who orchestrated the attacks on his adoptive father and siblings. He disposed of the body at the "train station," but while doing so, he was photographed by Beth. His sister warns him, "You’re mine now." Later, she informs John that he "owns" Jamie.

The wayward child now has a lot to lose, which doesn't bode well for his gubernatorial bid. Looks like the path is clear for John to take office.

Beth will likely use Jamie to strike at Market Equities. Its CEO, Caroline Warner, fired Beth for acting as a spy and vowed to turn the family's ranch into a public restroom.

Meanwhile, Kayce returned from his spirit quest, which ended with the prompt that he will have to choose a path. Perhaps he will step up as the heir to the ranch or perhaps he will go another way. When Kayce gets back home, he tells Monica, "I saw the end of us."

As for John, he was perturbed that activist/one-night stand Summer got a harsh jail sentence in court. However, he promised to help her appeal. And soon, maybe he'll be in an even more powerful political position to do so.

Yellowstone season 5 isn't the only thing coming out this year. Check out our guide to the most anticipated shows of 2022.