Xiaomi is offering a 60-year cloud subscription that may outlive the Earth

One of the biggest consumer electronics companies in the world is now offering a 60-year cloud storage plan for the ultimate savings. I don’t even know if I’m going to be alive next Monday and these people are trying to make me think six decades down the line.

Xiaomi — the fourth-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world and one of the most popular consumer electronic brands on the planet — has announced two new plans that made me go what the whaaaaaaa this morning. According to a report unearthed by Gizmochina, the Xiaomi Cloud service will give you 200GB for 10 years for $92 and 200GB for 60 years for about $230.

See the best cloud backup services right now

If my math is not wrong, the 60-year plan gives you a cost of only $0.31 per month for 200GB. Or, $0.00155 per GB per month. And that’s even without counting inflation, because a dollar today will cost a lot less over the next six decades.

For comparison, Apple charges you $2.99 per month for 200GB on iCloud, which is $0.01 per GB per month. Google One also gives you 200GB for $2.99 per month (they also have a 2 terabyte annual plan for $99.99, which offers considerable savings). Meanwhile, Dropbox is a crazy expensive $19.99 per month for 200GB — almost 10 cents per GB a month.

Obviously, Xiaomi’s 60-year (and 10-year, for that matter) plans bring insane savings compared to anyone else.

The only question is: will the company be around in 60 years? Who the hell knows. Not many consumer electronic companies survive that long. But maybe! Although there’s nothing certain — not with tech companies, anyway.

And, of course, the other question is if ANY of us will be around in 60 years. The entire human species may be gone by then, who knows. Still, it will be cheaper to get the 60-year plan than any other option, even if Xiaomi or Earth implodes in a decade.