Tired of price hikes? Xfinity launches 5-year price lock on its home internet plans

About a year ago, I gave my internet service provider the heave-ho, after a steady stream of price increases kept driving my internet bill upward. And I'm betting that I'm not the only person tired of ever-changing internet prices.

Word of customer dissatisfaction with escalating internet prices must have reached Comcast, the largest internet service provider in the U.S. The company announced that its Xfinity home internet service was introducing a five-year price guarantee that will lock in what you pay to stay connected each month.

Comcast specifically says that the price guarantee is meant to address customer complaints about rising costs and transparency. Our new price guarantee removes complexity, and when our customers also take mobile, they get the nation’s largest converged network, which automatically delivers gig speeds wherever they go,” said Steve Croney, Comcast's chief operating officer for connectivity and platforms in a statement announcing the new plans.

Xfinity's new offerings start at $55/month. That covers home internet service with speeds up to 400Mbps. Three other tiers with faster speeds are also available, all the way up to 2.1GBps for $105/month.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Xfinity home internet plans

Monthly rate

Speeds

$55

400Mbps

$70

600Mbbs

$85

1.1Gbps

$105

2.1Gbps

The price guarantee plans at Xfinity also come with unlimited data for home service. You get a WiFi gateway from Xfinity as part of the plan as well.

Besides home internet service, Xfinity's price-guarantee plans come with a line of unlimited data on the Xfinity Mobile wireless service. Normally $40/month, that line of data on Xfinity's mobile service is free for a year with your home internet plan. Additional lines of data can be added for $20 each per month, which is why we rate Xfinity Mobile as one of the best family cell phone plans for anyone who gets their home internet service from Xfinity.

Mobile data aside, the real appeal of this new Xfinity offer is the locked-in price that lets you know what you'll be paying for internet service for the next five years. At a time when prices for other goods and services are climbing upward, the ability to know what you're going to pay for your internet service over the next 60 months certainly makes Comcast's Xfinity offer worth another look.

