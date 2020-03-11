Wow! Cheap 75-inch LG 4K TV deal is $350 off at Best Buy

As TV makers prepare to launch new TVs this spring, you can score some great TV deals on current models, like today's awesome savings on a 75-inch LG 4K smart TV.

Right now, Best Buy is offering the LG UM6970 75-inch 4K TV for $749.99 . That's $50 less than the already-reduced price other retailers are offering, and the cheapest we've ever seen for this 4K smart TV. (It could be the cheapest price we see till Amazon Prime Day). It's a great bargain from one of the top TV brands you can choose from.

LG 75" UM6970 4K TV: was $1,099 now $749 @ Best Buy

The 75-inch LG UM6970 is a killer 4K smart TV with a huge screen and a new low price. The IPS panel offers great color from any angle, and the ThinQ AI and webOS smart software deliver apps, smart home integration and plenty of features.View Deal

We haven't reviewed this specific model of LG TV, but have looked at similar LED IPS TVs from LG, and have consistently found them to offer solid picture quality. The LG UM6970 boasts an IPS panel, which will provide wide viewing angles and rich colors, along with a pair of 10-watt speakers for sound.

If you wanted a 4K gaming TV, it will also be a solid choice. The TV delivers a 60Hz refresh rate, and LCD displays generally have the fastest response times, making it a great option for anyone looking to use an Xbox One X or PS4 on the 75-inch screen.

You'll also get basic HDR capability and LG's full smart TV experience with webOS. That means you'll be able to enjoy all of your favorite apps, from Disney+ to Hulu and Netflix, without missing a beat.

LG originally listed the 75-inch TV with a retail price off $1,099, and has since dropped the recommended price to $799. But if you want to save more than the $300 discount offered by LG and Walmart, you'll want to jump on this Best Buy bargain now.